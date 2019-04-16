ADT to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings on Tuesday, May 7, 2019
04/16/2019 | 09:02am EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, May 7 to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:
by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 pm ET on May 7, 2019 until 11:59 pm ET on May 21, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13689774, or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com
