HHHunt and ADT Announce Partnership to Integrate Smart Home Technology in New and Existing Multifamily and Student Housing Communities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, announced a new flagship partnership with HHHunt , a diversified leader in real estate development, to install smart home and property automation technology into new and existing HHHunt multifamily and student housing communities. ADT adds HHHunt to its growing list of prominent real estate partners enhancing their communities with smart home solutions. ADT will work with HHHunt to install more than 7,700 apartment homes in 19 communities across four states with smart hubs, smart locks, smart thermostats and integrate into industry-leading property management software. Of these residences, more than 1,300 will be student housing apartment homes, reflecting a growing demand for smart home amenities for student living.



“One of our core brand promises is to be a provider of quality products and services,” said Lance Goss, Vice President of Apartment Living at HHHunt. “This new partnership with ADT will provide our residents with the latest in smart home technology and automation. We strive to consistently innovate and deliver the best apartment living experience for our residents and team members.”

All apartment homes will feature an assortment of integrated smart home devices including smart hubs, smart thermostats and smart locks giving residents access to the latest in smart home security technology. With these devices, HHHunt residents will benefit from the conveniences of smart home automation and can personalize their apartments’ functions to accommodate their lifestyles through the use of “scenes.” Scenes can be set to adjust the temperature when the resident comes within proximity of their property through app-based geo-fencing, or lights can be set to on during showing hours and off afterwards to save energy, for example. Property team members can also use ADT’s solution to drive operational savings by handling lock out requests remotely, controlling thermostats in vacant units and eliminating costly key tracking systems. ADT’s integration with HHHunt’s property management software, Yardi, will also streamline residents’ move-in and move-out process and reduce time required for property maintenance requests and unit access.

“The partnership with HHHunt demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the multifamily sector and our drive to offer the best smart home solutions to enhance value for residents and provide cost saving benefits for property managers,” said Ken Porpora, Chief Growth Officer, ADT. “As the sector continues to grow at a rapid pace, we are able to offer partners like HHHunt exclusive and customized smart home automation solutions for residents in diverse living situations - from multifamily units to student housing.”

For more information about ADT and HHHunt Apartment Living, please visit www.adt.com and www.hhhuntapartmentliving.com/ .

About HHHunt

Since 1966, HHHunt has been a diversified regional leader in real estate development, building and management with residential communities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland. With primary offices in Blacksburg, VA, Richmond, VA, and Raleigh, NC, HHHunt employs over 2,000 people in the areas of community development, home building, apartment development/management, senior living development/management and community management. HHHunt improves the lives of thousands of people by being a trusted partner in every phase and stage of their lives. Because at HHHunt, it’s how you live that matters. For more information, visit: www.hhhunt.com .

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .