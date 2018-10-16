Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adtalem Global Education Inc    ATGE

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (ATGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ACAMS : 9th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference - MENA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:01am EDT

Keynote presentation by Joshua White, director for Policy and Analysis, The Sentry

Anti-money laundering (AML) professionals face a complex, ever-changing regulatory environment that continually requires new strategies to master. The ACAMS 9th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference—MENA will identify emerging financial crime threats and provide a blueprint for anti-money laundering professionals to adapt to an array of challenges. Centered on the theme “Embracing Change: Strategically Conquering New Compliance Complexities,” the conference takes place at the Jumeirah Emirates Tower in Dubai, UAE from 11–12 November 2018.

“Attendees will learn about the latest global and regional changes affecting MENA institutions,” said Kieran Beer, director of editorial content at ACAMS. “At a very practical level, anti-money laundering and AML professionals will hear how to manage a variety of compliance and sanctions challenges, including GDPR, trade-based money laundering, cryptocurrencies and regtech,” Beer added.

During the course of this two-day conference, the AML community has opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and participate in a variety of sessions. Conference sessions will address the day-to-day challenges AML officers in the MENA region are facing, including how they can improve the quality of their suspicious transaction reports, upgrade their transaction monitoring protocols and strengthen internal training.

The conference features a keynote presentation by Joshua White, director for Policy and Analysis at The Sentry, and a special presentation on innovations in public/private financial information sharing from Nick J. Maxwell, head of the Future of Financial Intelligence Sharing (FFIS) Research Programme, Royal United Services Institute.

Top thought-provoking sessions include:

  • Innovators Dilemma: Navigating the New AML Era of Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Fintech and Regtech
  • Sanctions: The Mounting Complexities—and Strategies to Manage Them
  • The GDPR Challenge: Protecting Data While Optimizing Financial Intelligence
  • Cybercrime Strategies: Protect and Detect, Respond and Recover
  • FinCEN’s CDD Final Rule: Impact on BRO and KYC Practices in the MENA Region

Speakers to include:

  • Rick McDonell, Former Executive Secretary, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Executive Director, ACAMS
  • Mohamed Jawad Shalo, head of Financial Crime Prevention Unit, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market
  • Osama Abuljebain, head of compliance, Dubai South
  • Wael Saikaly, head of AML/CFT FATCA/CRS Department, Credit Libanais Group SAL
  • Waheed Rathore, chief compliance officer, Group Risk Management, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
  • Zarina Karodia, regional and UAE head of anti-bribery and corruption, Financial Crime Compliance, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited

For more information and to download a full conference schedule, visit https://www.acamsconferences.org/mena. The conference offers a certificate of participation and CAMS credits.

Editor’s Note: Members of the media may contact Kieran Beer at kbeer@acams.org or +1 646.330.4866 for credentials to cover the conference or for login information to participate through the virtual conference option.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists® (ACAMS®)

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries, with extensive resources designed to develop and sharpen the skills required for superior job performance and career advancement. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider, and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Carrington College, Chamberlain University, DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
02:01aACAMS : 9th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference - MENA
BU
10/09ACAMS : 6th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference to Address Regulatory Expect..
BU
10/08ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : ACAMS Leads Panama AML Training Sessions
BU
10/05ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Appoints Donna J. Hrinak to its Board of Directors
AQ
10/04ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
10/04ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Appoints Donna J. Hrinak to its Board of Directors
BU
09/17ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13ACAMS : announces CAMS® Training Partnership with Aalto University Executive Edu..
BU
09/11ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Agreement Between Charles R. Drew University of Medic..
BU
09/10ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Bac..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18THE FOR-PROFIT EDUCATION SECTOR : How To Profit From Policy Change 
08/17Midday Gainers / Losers (08/17/2018) 
08/17Adtalem Global Education slides 16.5% post Q4 results 
08/17U.S. Stocks Poised For A Breather After Yesterday's Spike (Wall Street Breakf.. 
08/17WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Stocks Poised For A Breather After Yesterday's Spik.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 269 M
EBIT 2019 223 M
Net income 2019 171 M
Finance 2019 301 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,81
P/E ratio 2020 14,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 2 718 M
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa W. Wardell President & Chief Executive Officer
James D. White Chairman
Patrick J. Unzicker Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Christopher C. Nash Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carlos Alberto Guerra Filgueiras Group President-Technology & Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC10.70%2 718
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)-22.18%12 185
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC29.22%5 479
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-37.70%4 853
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC13.86%3 360
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-23.79%2 801
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.