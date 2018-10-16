Anti-money laundering (AML) professionals face a complex, ever-changing
regulatory environment that continually requires new strategies to
master. The ACAMS 9th Annual AML & Financial
Crime Conference—MENA will identify emerging financial crime threats
and provide a blueprint for anti-money laundering professionals to adapt
to an array of challenges. Centered on the theme “Embracing Change:
Strategically Conquering New Compliance Complexities,” the conference
takes place at the Jumeirah Emirates Tower in Dubai, UAE from 11–12
November 2018.
“Attendees will learn about the latest global and regional changes
affecting MENA institutions,” said Kieran Beer, director of editorial
content at ACAMS. “At a very practical level, anti-money laundering and
AML professionals will hear how to manage a variety of compliance and
sanctions challenges, including GDPR, trade-based money laundering,
cryptocurrencies and regtech,” Beer added.
During the course of this two-day conference, the AML community has
opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and participate in a
variety of sessions. Conference sessions will address the day-to-day
challenges AML officers in the MENA region are facing, including how
they can improve the quality of their suspicious transaction reports,
upgrade their transaction monitoring protocols and strengthen internal
training.
The conference features a keynote presentation by Joshua White, director
for Policy and Analysis at The Sentry, and a special presentation on
innovations in public/private financial information sharing from Nick J.
Maxwell, head of the Future of Financial Intelligence Sharing (FFIS)
Research Programme, Royal United Services Institute.
Top thought-provoking sessions include:
-
Innovators Dilemma: Navigating the New AML Era of Blockchain,
Cryptocurrencies, Fintech and Regtech
-
Sanctions: The Mounting Complexities—and Strategies to Manage Them
-
The GDPR Challenge: Protecting Data While Optimizing Financial
Intelligence
-
Cybercrime Strategies: Protect and Detect, Respond and Recover
-
FinCEN’s CDD Final Rule: Impact on BRO and KYC Practices in the MENA
Region
Speakers to include:
-
Rick McDonell, Former Executive Secretary, Financial Action Task Force
(FATF), Executive Director, ACAMS
-
Mohamed Jawad Shalo, head of Financial Crime Prevention Unit,
Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market
-
Osama Abuljebain, head of compliance, Dubai South
-
Wael Saikaly, head of AML/CFT FATCA/CRS Department, Credit Libanais
Group SAL
-
Waheed Rathore, chief compliance officer, Group Risk Management, Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank
-
Zarina Karodia, regional and UAE head of anti-bribery and corruption,
Financial Crime Compliance, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited
For more information and to download a full conference schedule, visit https://www.acamsconferences.org/mena.
The conference offers a certificate of participation and CAMS credits.
