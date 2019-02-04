Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adtalem Global Education Inc    ATGE

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (ATGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACAMS : Launches Caribbean Chapter in Barbados

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 11:28am EST

Creates regional hub for AML activities and networking

The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) is pleased to announce the launch of the Barbados ACAMS Chapter, to serve as an AML hub in the Caribbean, with a presence to support anti-financial crime professionals in that country and the region. The Barbados Chapter is the sixty-fourth ACAMS Chapter worldwide.

“AML professionals face constant change and ACAMS chapters play a valuable role in proactively addressing shifts in compliance and the risk environment through education and proactive initiatives,” said Timothy McClinton, president of ACAMS. “Barbados has an experienced group of anti-financial crime professionals leading the Chapter and will undoubtedly play a large role in promoting AML initiatives and awareness in Barbados and across the Caribbean.”

The newly formed ACAMS Barbados Chapter is an extension of ACAMS, the world’s largest AML community. The ACAMS Barbados Chapter will provide a forum for subject-matter experts, international institutions and government regulators from Barbados and the Caribbean operating in the space of AML and anti-financial crime compliance.

“The ACAMS Barbados Chapter represents the continued investment in Barbados and the Caribbean by Adtalem Global Education,” said Lisa Wardell, president and CEO of Adtalem. “We are excited about the Barbados presence and look forward to continued collaboration with the ACAMS chapter members and the Barbados government as it relates to the prevention of financial crime in the region.”

ACAMS chapter members share knowledge and develop best practices to further effective AML and financial crime detection, and encourage social awareness and education in the field.

“The launch of the ACAMS Chapter is a strategic milestone for the jurisdiction of Barbados,” said Candice Huggins, chief compliance officer, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank. “Not only does it signal the significance of the ongoing AML/CFT efforts, but it will be key to the partnership between the private and public sectors in the AML/CFT fight.”

The ACAMS Barbados Chapter is led by a volunteer Chapter Board. For more information about the Barbados Chapter, please consult the Chapter website at https://www.acams.org/acams-chapters/barbados.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists® (ACAMS®) ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions) American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
11:28aACAMS : Launches Caribbean Chapter in Barbados
BU
01/28ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call
BU
01/14ROSS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE : Announces Scholarships for Barbados Student..
BU
01/09ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
01/09ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Names Stephen Beard as Chief Operating Officer and Ge..
BU
01/05ROSS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE : Celebrates New Home in Barbados
BU
01/02ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Barbados Grand Opening for Ross University School of ..
BU
2018ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Completes Divestitures of DeVry University and Carrin..
BU
2018ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 275 M
EBIT 2019 231 M
Net income 2019 174 M
Finance 2019 223 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 2 894 M
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 58,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa W. Wardell President & Chief Executive Officer
James D. White Chairman
Stephen Wayne Beard COO, Secretary, Senior VP & General Counsel
Patrick J. Unzicker Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Christopher C. Nash Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC4.10%2 894
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)16.42%17 620
KROTON EDUCACIONAL30.33%5 224
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC-3.27%4 476
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC3.02%3 517
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%2 905
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.