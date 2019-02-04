ACAMS : Launches Caribbean Chapter in Barbados

Creates regional hub for AML activities and networking

The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) is pleased to announce the launch of the Barbados ACAMS Chapter, to serve as an AML hub in the Caribbean, with a presence to support anti-financial crime professionals in that country and the region. The Barbados Chapter is the sixty-fourth ACAMS Chapter worldwide.

“AML professionals face constant change and ACAMS chapters play a valuable role in proactively addressing shifts in compliance and the risk environment through education and proactive initiatives,” said Timothy McClinton, president of ACAMS. “Barbados has an experienced group of anti-financial crime professionals leading the Chapter and will undoubtedly play a large role in promoting AML initiatives and awareness in Barbados and across the Caribbean.”

The newly formed ACAMS Barbados Chapter is an extension of ACAMS, the world’s largest AML community. The ACAMS Barbados Chapter will provide a forum for subject-matter experts, international institutions and government regulators from Barbados and the Caribbean operating in the space of AML and anti-financial crime compliance.

“The ACAMS Barbados Chapter represents the continued investment in Barbados and the Caribbean by Adtalem Global Education,” said Lisa Wardell, president and CEO of Adtalem. “We are excited about the Barbados presence and look forward to continued collaboration with the ACAMS chapter members and the Barbados government as it relates to the prevention of financial crime in the region.”

ACAMS chapter members share knowledge and develop best practices to further effective AML and financial crime detection, and encourage social awareness and education in the field.

“The launch of the ACAMS Chapter is a strategic milestone for the jurisdiction of Barbados,” said Candice Huggins, chief compliance officer, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank. “Not only does it signal the significance of the ongoing AML/CFT efforts, but it will be key to the partnership between the private and public sectors in the AML/CFT fight.”

The ACAMS Barbados Chapter is led by a volunteer Chapter Board. For more information about the Barbados Chapter, please consult the Chapter website at https://www.acams.org/acams-chapters/barbados.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists® (ACAMS®) ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions) American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

