ACAMS : Launches Caribbean Chapter in Barbados

The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)
is pleased to announce the launch of the Barbados ACAMS Chapter, to
serve as an AML hub in the Caribbean, with a presence to support
anti-financial crime professionals in that country and the region. The
Barbados Chapter is the sixty-fourth ACAMS Chapter worldwide.
“AML professionals face constant change and ACAMS chapters play a
valuable role in proactively addressing shifts in compliance and the
risk environment through education and proactive initiatives,” said
Timothy McClinton, president of ACAMS. “Barbados has an experienced
group of anti-financial crime professionals leading the Chapter and will
undoubtedly play a large role in promoting AML initiatives and awareness
in Barbados and across the Caribbean.”
The newly formed ACAMS Barbados Chapter is an extension of ACAMS, the
world’s largest AML community. The ACAMS Barbados Chapter will provide a
forum for subject-matter experts, international institutions and
government regulators from Barbados and the Caribbean operating in the
space of AML and anti-financial crime compliance.
“The ACAMS Barbados Chapter represents the continued investment in
Barbados and the Caribbean by Adtalem Global Education,” said Lisa
Wardell, president and CEO of Adtalem. “We are excited about the
Barbados presence and look forward to continued collaboration with the
ACAMS chapter members and the Barbados government as it relates to the
prevention of financial crime in the region.”
ACAMS chapter members share knowledge and develop best practices to
further effective AML and financial crime detection, and encourage
social awareness and education in the field.
“The launch of the ACAMS Chapter is a strategic milestone for the
jurisdiction of Barbados,” said Candice Huggins, chief compliance
officer, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank. “Not only does it
signal the significance of the ongoing AML/CFT efforts, but it will be
key to the partnership between the private and public sectors in the
AML/CFT fight.”
The ACAMS Barbados Chapter is led by a volunteer Chapter Board. For more
information about the Barbados Chapter, please consult the Chapter
website at https://www.acams.org/acams-chapters/barbados.
About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists®
(ACAMS®) ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE),
a global education provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is
the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing
the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial
crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS
certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among
compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org
for more information.
About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member
S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the
parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and
Wyden institutions) American University of the Caribbean School of
Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists,
Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross
University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary
Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.
