Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adtalem Global Education Inc.    ATGE

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(ATGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACAMS : Launches New KYC Certification for Front-Line and Operations Teams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

The CKYCA program provides new and seasoned compliance professionals with the tools to perform KYC, CDD and EDD duties

As part of its expanding toolkit for the compliance community, ACAMS has launched its first-ever know your customer (KYC) certification for early career professionals and their supervisors. The Certified Know Your Customer Associate (CKYCA) program sets a new global standard for KYC compliance staff involved in analysis, onboarding, anti-money laundering prevention and other related roles, providing recipients the core competencies required to perform KYC/customer due diligence (CDD) including enhanced due diligence (EDD) duties for higher risk customers with minimal supervision and experience.

CKYCA applicants will learn procedures and strategies to assess and validate customer data, identify ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) and associated third parties, screen for matches from sanctions lists and media reports, analyze managed assets and red flags for risk assessment purposes and create customer profiles that account for privacy requirements and future audits, among other skills.

“In the fight against financial crime, the importance of knowing your customer can’t be understated,” said Angela Salter, ACAMS interim president. “That’s why we’re proud to launch a certification program that, when coupled with approximately nine months of KYC/CDD experience, will allow compliance staff to perform the critical duties needed to protect their institutions from illicit actors.”

“The CKYCA program is a crucial piece of the ACAMS mission to equip our members with everything they need to excel in the anti-money laundering and anti-financial crime compliance sector. Whether you’re a junior KYC analyst or a team lead, this program will help you identify source of wealth and flag potential criminal activity hidden behind opaque and complex structures.”

As part of the accreditation process, ACAMS members will be supplied with an examination package that includes an e-learning course, study guide, digital flashcards, online practice questions and a practice exam. Applicants will be tasked with completing 8 hours of learning culminating in a comprehensive multiple-choice exam. Study materials for CKYCA will be available from July 16, 2020.

The introduction of the CKYCA accreditation program marks the fourth certification program to be offered by ACAMS and follows the launch of the Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) Certification program last year and the Advanced CAMS-Risk Management earlier this year.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
04:07pACAMS : Launches New KYC Certification for Front-Line and Operations Teams
BU
06/03ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : New Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Certificate ..
BU
06/01ROSS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF VETERINARY : Celebrates Class Of 2020
BU
06/01ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Medical Schools Commemorate More Than 1,000 Students ..
BU
05/28ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : ACAMS Launches Global 24+ Hour Virtual Summit
BU
05/27ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION :  Adtalem Global Education Donates $300,000 to COVID-1..
BU
05/25ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05/08ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
05/05ADTALEM : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 059 M - -
Net income 2020 221 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 643 M 1 643 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 7 335
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,80 $
Last Close Price 31,72 $
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa W. Wardell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Wayne Beard COO, Secretary, Senior VP & General Counsel
Michael O. Randolfi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Christopher C. Nash Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lyle L. Logan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.-9.29%1 643
TAL EDUCATION GROUP51.64%43 878
GSX TECHEDU INC.257.78%18 664
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-8.69%4 102
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED90.86%3 881
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.53%3 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group