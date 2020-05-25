Log in
05/25/2020 | 10:08am EDT
Adtalem Global Education Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results
Adtalem Global Education Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results
May 5, 2020

CHICAGO - May 5, 2020 - Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today reported academic, operating and financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Adtalem will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2020 third quarter on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). The conference call will be led by Lisa Wardell, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mike Randolfi, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (United States) or +1 201-389-0877 (outside the United States) and request the 'Adtalem Call' or use conference ID: 13700577. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call live on the web at: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/age/mediaframe/36492/indexl.html.

Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Adtalem will archive a replay of the call until June 5, 2020. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 (United States) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside the United States), conference ID: 13700577, or visit the Adtalem website at: investors.adtalem.com.

About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

Investors Contact:
Maureen Resac
[email protected]
(312) 651-1481

Media Contact:
John Kristoff
[email protected]
(312) 651-1437

Disclaimer

Adtalem Global Education Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 14:07:06 UTC
