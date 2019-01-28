Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adtalem Global Education : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

01/28/2019 | 01:48pm EST

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading global education provider, announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). The conference call will be led by Lisa Wardell, president and CEO, and Patrick Unzicker, chief financial officer.

For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or 201-389-0877 (international) and request the “Adtalem Call” or use conference ID: 13686825. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call on the Adtalem website at: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/age/mediaframe/28515/indexl.html.

Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Adtalem will archive a telephone replay of the call until March 7, 2019. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international), conference ID: 13686825. To access the webcast replay, please visit the Adtalem website at: http://investors.adtalem.com/CorporateProfile

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE, member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.


© Business Wire 2019
