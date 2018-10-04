Adtalem Global Education : Appoints Donna J. Hrinak to its Board of Directors

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading global education
provider, today announced that it has appointed Donna J. Hrinak to its
board of directors.
Hrinak is currently President of Boeing Latin America, where she
oversees all aspects of operations, from commercial and defense product
sales to research and technology.
“We are pleased to appoint Donna to the Adtalem board,” said James D.
White, Adtalem Global Education board chair. “Her extensive operational
experience spans both the public and private sectors, and includes
overseeing complex, multi-cultural organizations and leading coalitions
to create positive environments for business.”
Prior to her work at Boeing, Hrinak was the vice president for public
policy at PepsiCo, designing and leading global regulatory strategy.
Responsibilities included directing PepsiCo’s relationship with the
World Health Organization. She also managed the Latin American and
European corporate affairs teams at Kraft Foods.
Hrinak also holds significant public-sector experience as a career
foreign service officer in the U.S. Foreign Service. Her assignments
included serving as U.S. Ambassador in Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia and
the Dominican Republic, as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the
State Department. As Embassy CEO, she led multinational and multi-agency
teams in promoting U.S. interests in the host country, including
protecting U.S. citizens and advocating for business.
A graduate of Michigan State University, she also attended The George
Washington University and the University of Notre Dame School of Law.
Among her numerous awards are the Order of the Rio Branco from Brazil
and the Order of Duarte, Sanchez and Mella from the Dominican Republic.
She is a member of the board of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Adtalem is committed to board diversity as a means to strengthen and
broaden its strategic vision. The appointment of Donna Hrinak brings
Adtalem’s female board representation to 40%.
About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member
S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the
parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil, American
University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified
Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education,
Carrington College, Chamberlain University, DeVry University and its
Keller Graduate School of Management, EduPristine, Ross University
School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
For more information, please visit adtalem.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005802/en/