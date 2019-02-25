Adtalem Global Education : Focus on Technology Disruptions, Current Investigations and Cases at ACAMS' 24th Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference

The upcoming ACAMS Conference themed, “The Power of Knowledge:
Mastering the Reinvention of AML,” will address impactful developments
in the global financial crime prevention space including
cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence solutions. The annual event
will be held in Hollywood, Florida, at the Diplomat Resort & Spa from
April 15–17, 2019, and will be a convergence of leading industry
professionals addressing regulatory changes that are impacting
anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance professionals globally.
“Attendees will be part of in-depth and robust discussions with
subject-matter experts, will network with financial crime prevention
professionals and will gain new insights and strategies for fighting
financial crime through real-life case studies,” said Kieran Beer, chief
analyst, ACAMS. “Our sessions will focus on practical applications from
sanctions to data analytics and embody key takeaways that can be used to
strengthen AML processes.”
This year’s program contains new and dynamic sessions including insights
into recent investigations, crimes and regulatory enforcement actions.
This includes an intensive and interactive workshop dedicated to
cryptocurrencies.
Throughout the three-day conference, AML and financial crime prevention
professionals will have the opportunity to examine money laundering
methods ranging from opioid traffickers to politically exposed persons
(PEPs) in the new Financial Crime Trends case studies track; learn
innovative ways to apply best practices to strengthen AML; develop
practical strategies to optimize the effectiveness of suspicious
activity report narratives, and more. This year’s conference also marks
the first time ACAMS is offering a CAMS Preparation exam seminar in
Spanish as well as the English preparation seminar as a pre-conference
training.
Top thought-provoking sessions include:
-
Joint Solutions: A Multi-Pronged Approach to Banking Marijuana-Related
Businesses
-
How May AI Help You? Applying Artificial Intelligence, Machine
Learning and Robotics to AML
-
Operation Darkness Falls: Taking Down the Largest Fentanyl Vendor in
the U.S.
-
Dark Web Spotlight: Countering Its Financial Crime and Money
Laundering Risks
The line-up of Speakers includes:
-
Spencer W. Doak, Director for Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering
Compliance Policy, Compliance and Community Affairs Department, Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency
-
Lt. Col. Josh Potter, J36, Transnational Threats Division, United
States Special Operations Command (SOCOM)
-
Koko Ives, manager, BSA/AML Compliance Section, Board of Governors of
the Federal Reserve System
-
Melissa Leeds, counter transnational organized crime financing
investigator, Metis
-
Bill Dayhoff, CAMS, Chief Fraud Officer, VP AML Risk Intelligence,
Ameris Bank
-
Bob Hurst, Global Head of Sanctions, PayPal
For more information and to download the full conference schedule, visit https://www.acamsconferences.org/hollywood/.
The conference offers a real-time
broadcast option that provides access to live streaming videos
of keynote addresses and panel discussions, downloadable session audio
recordings, online chat capabilities with participants, certificate of
participation and CAMS credits.
ACAMS is a part of U.S.-based Adtalem Global Education, a mission-driven
provider of education with headquarters in Chicago.
About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists®
(ACAMS®)
ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global
education provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the
largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the
knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime
prevention professionals from a wide range of industries, with extensive
resources designed to develop and sharpen the skills required for
superior job performance and career advancement. Its CAMS certification
is one of the most widely recognized AML certifications among compliance
professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org
for more information.
About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE, member
S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the
parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and
Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of
Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists,
Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross
University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary
Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.
