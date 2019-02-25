Adtalem Global Education : Focus on Technology Disruptions, Current Investigations and Cases at ACAMS' 24th Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference

The upcoming ACAMS Conference themed, “The Power of Knowledge: Mastering the Reinvention of AML,” will address impactful developments in the global financial crime prevention space including cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence solutions. The annual event will be held in Hollywood, Florida, at the Diplomat Resort & Spa from April 15–17, 2019, and will be a convergence of leading industry professionals addressing regulatory changes that are impacting anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance professionals globally.

“Attendees will be part of in-depth and robust discussions with subject-matter experts, will network with financial crime prevention professionals and will gain new insights and strategies for fighting financial crime through real-life case studies,” said Kieran Beer, chief analyst, ACAMS. “Our sessions will focus on practical applications from sanctions to data analytics and embody key takeaways that can be used to strengthen AML processes.”

This year’s program contains new and dynamic sessions including insights into recent investigations, crimes and regulatory enforcement actions. This includes an intensive and interactive workshop dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

Throughout the three-day conference, AML and financial crime prevention professionals will have the opportunity to examine money laundering methods ranging from opioid traffickers to politically exposed persons (PEPs) in the new Financial Crime Trends case studies track; learn innovative ways to apply best practices to strengthen AML; develop practical strategies to optimize the effectiveness of suspicious activity report narratives, and more. This year’s conference also marks the first time ACAMS is offering a CAMS Preparation exam seminar in Spanish as well as the English preparation seminar as a pre-conference training.

Top thought-provoking sessions include:

Joint Solutions: A Multi-Pronged Approach to Banking Marijuana-Related Businesses

How May AI Help You? Applying Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics to AML

Operation Darkness Falls: Taking Down the Largest Fentanyl Vendor in the U.S.

Dark Web Spotlight: Countering Its Financial Crime and Money Laundering Risks

The line-up of Speakers includes:

Spencer W. Doak, Director for Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Policy, Compliance and Community Affairs Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Lt. Col. Josh Potter, J36, Transnational Threats Division, United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM)

Koko Ives, manager, BSA/AML Compliance Section, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Melissa Leeds, counter transnational organized crime financing investigator, Metis

Bill Dayhoff, CAMS, Chief Fraud Officer, VP AML Risk Intelligence, Ameris Bank

Bob Hurst, Global Head of Sanctions, PayPal

For more information and to download the full conference schedule, visit https://www.acamsconferences.org/hollywood/. The conference offers a real-time broadcast option that provides access to live streaming videos of keynote addresses and panel discussions, downloadable session audio recordings, online chat capabilities with participants, certificate of participation and CAMS credits.

ACAMS is a part of U.S.-based Adtalem Global Education, a mission-driven provider of education with headquarters in Chicago.

Editor’s Note: Members of the media may contact Kieran Beer at kbeer@acams.org or +1 646.330.4866 for credentials to cover the conference or for login information to participate through the virtual conference option.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists® (ACAMS®)

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries, with extensive resources designed to develop and sharpen the skills required for superior job performance and career advancement. Its CAMS certification is one of the most widely recognized AML certifications among compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE, member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005987/en/