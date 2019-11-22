Adtalem Global Education : NIPA, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Chamberlain University partner to train more nurses in Sint Maarten

Institutions align to address nation's health care needs

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten - Health care workers are in high demand, with shortages sweeping the globe. To help address the need for more nurses in Sint Maarten, The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is partnering with American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Chamberlain University, the largest nursing school in the United States.

The institutions have signed an agreement to collaborate in training more nurses in Sint Maarten. As part of the agreement, Chamberlain and AUC School of Medicine, both Adtalem Global Education institutions, will partner with NIPA to develop an associate's level nursing degree program in Sint Maarten. The partnership is the first of its kind for the nation, and the schools are calling it a significant step towards meeting the Caribbean's health care needs.

'The NIPA realised there was a need for a revamp of the current Nursing program, because we wanted to train the students who graduated to be able to take up jobs in the international labour market, not just locally.' Said Drs. Peggy Ann Dros, Chairlady of the AVE Supervisory board of directors. 'We identified the need to launch a School of Nursing; a completely separate wing of the NIPA. In order to successfully achieve this goal, it would be necessary to hinge our program on a United States (US) accredited curriculum. AUC was essential in this process, not only because of its current cooperation with the NIPA, but also because of the relationship with Chamberlain University, which boasts multiple campuses across the US offering undergraduate degrees in Nursing.'

The goal is to allow students to attend NIPA, and, with a curriculum based on Chamberlain University's, provide them with an associate's degree in nursing, allowing for a seamless transfer to an American university to complete a Bachelor's in Nursing; preferably with Chamberlain University. The launch and revamping of the NIPA School of Nursing has officially begun, but is scheduled to be fully operational as of the first quarter of the NIPA 2021 semester. Registrations are anticipated to begin as soon as the 2020 semesters. The entire signing was livestreamed via the NIPA Facebook Page. Drs. Dros urged viewers to be vigilant of the Page's activities, as a majority of the information from the Nursing School would be published there.

'AUC is excited to work with our Adtalem colleagues at Chamberlain University, as we expand our collaboration with NIPA, together increasing the opportunity for nursing education here in Sint Maarten,' said Dr. Heidi Chumley, executive dean, AUC School of Medicine. 'Creating a stronger health care workforce, through initiatives like this one, is a crucial part of growing quality health care in Sint Maarten and the broader Caribbean community.'

'The partnership with NIPA provides a unique opportunity for Chamberlain to have a positive impact on the health of the people in Sint Maarten,' said Karen Cox, Ph.D., R.N., FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. 'Like many areas of the world, there is a shortage of trained nurses and this agreement will help close that gap.'

Present were Drs. Dros, and Mrs. Annuska Friday - Illis, Vice-chair of the AVE Supervisory board of directors, along with other members of the NIPA Management and Support Team. Representing AUC were Executive Dean, Dr. Heidi Chumley; and Mr. Hazarie Ramoutar, Campus Administrator. Attending on behalf of Chamberlain University was Provost, Dr. Carla Sanderson, and her team; Senior Director of Partnerships, Dr. Danika Bowen; Senior Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. Kellie Bassell; and Dr. Taryn Hill, Dean of Academic Affairs. Also present was Mr. Eric Mitchell, Director of Government Relations for Adtalem, parent company for AUC and Chamberlain.

About NIPA

The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) offers advanced vocational education for students who want to further their education after secondary schools and adults already in the workforce. Our programs are tailored to the needs and interests of the labour market and the wider St. Maarten community. NIPA is the only government-recognized institute for advanced vocational and technical education in St. Maarten.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC School of Medicine) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC School of Medicine's mission is to train tomorrow's physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC School of Medicine has more than 7,000 graduates, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC School of Medicine embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC School of Medicine has a diverse medical education program for today's globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC School of Medicine on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University is a part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Chamberlain University's mission is to educate, empower and embolden diverse healthcare professionals who advance the health of people, families, communities and nations. Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing, which offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and flexible post-licensure programs such as the RN to BSN option, Master of Science in Nursing degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program and graduate certificates, and the College of Health Professions, which offers Master of Public Health and Master of Social Work degree programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission www.hlcommission.org, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For the most updated accreditation information, visit chamberlain.edu/accreditation. To learn more, visit chamberlain.edu.

