Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adtalem Global Education Inc.    ATGE

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(ATGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adtalem Global Education : Reaches Agreement to Sell Adtalem Educacional do Brasil to YDUQS in a Deal Valued At $465M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:11am EDT

Divestiture further positions Adtalem as a workforce solutions provider, streamlines the company's portfolio and enhances focus on opportunities in Medical & Healthcare and Financial Services markets

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced it has signed an agreement to sell its Brazilian portfolio, Adtalem Educacional do Brasil, to YDUQS, the second largest education company in Brazil. This transaction advances the company's strategy to become a leading workforce solutions provider, aligning Adtalem's portfolio to better address the global workforce skills gap and serve its markets in a more competitive and comprehensive way.

YDUQS has agreed to acquire the business in a transaction valued at 1.92 billion reais ($465 million at current exchange rates). IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden will retain and continue to operate under their current brands. The agreement is subject to certain terms and conditions, including anti-trust approval from Brazil's Administrative Council of Economic Defense (CADE). The transaction is anticipated to be completed in the first half of fiscal 2021. As part of its capital allocation strategy, the company intends to use the proceeds of the sale for share repurchases and investments in organic and inorganic growth.

'We have been on a path to re-position Adtalem as a leading workforce solutions provider, and this transaction further streamlines our enterprise, reduces portfolio risk and complexity and advances exciting opportunities for growth and innovation in our Medical & Healthcare and Financial Services verticals,' said Lisa Wardell, Adtalem chairman and CEO. 'Over the years, we grew IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden into premier educational institutions in Brazil through differentiated programs and superior student outcomes, and they will complement YDUQS' existing portfolio. As a highly capable education provider in Brazil, YDUQS has the scale and resources to take to these institutions to the next level for our students and partners.'

Thiago Sayão, Adtalem Educacional do Brasil president, added, 'I am confident in the future of these important educational brands. We have found a strategic partner for IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden, which will enable us to continue to serve our students at the highest levels.'

Adtalem's Brazil assets, which make up all of Adtalem's Business & Law segment, contributed $225.8 million in revenue in fiscal year 2019.

About YDUQS

YDUQS (B3: YDUQ3) is a leading Brazilian educational group focused on transforming lives through higher education. With 576,000 students across all Brazilian states, YDUQS is a pioneer in online learning and a leader in high-quality programs with its Medical and Law Schools. In 2018, revenues increased 7%, reaching 3.6 billion reais ($872 million).

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005193/en/

Media Contact:
Ernie Gibble
ernie.gibble@adtalem.com
773-454-7132

Investor Contact:
John Kristoff
john.kristoff@adtalem.com
330-418-6082

Source: Adtalem Global Education

Disclaimer

Adtalem Global Education Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 11:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
07:11aADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Reaches Agreement to Sell Adtalem Educacional do Bras..
PU
10/18ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : ACAMS annual Canada conference homes in on compliance..
PU
10/16ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Confirms It Is in Discussions Regarding the Potential..
BU
10/09ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Spain Joins ACAMS' Rapidly Expanding Chapter Network ..
PU
10/09ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Spain Joins ACAMS' Rapidly Expanding Chapter Network ..
BU
10/07ROSS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF VETERINARY : introduces Certificate in One Health
BU
10/04ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Prominent International Veterinary Cardiologist Joins..
BU
09/24ROSS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF VETERINARY : Supports Local Primary Students
BU
09/16ACAMS : 18th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference to Focus on New Strategies ..
BU
09/10ROSS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE : Partners with California State University, ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 312 M
EBIT 2020 227 M
Net income 2020 170 M
Finance 2020 12,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 1 974 M
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,50  $
Last Close Price 35,85  $
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa W. Wardell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Wayne Beard COO, Secretary, Senior VP & General Counsel
Michael O. Randolfi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Christopher C. Nash Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lyle L. Logan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.-24.24%1 974
TAL EDUCATION GROUP46.03%23 054
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-2.19%4 502
KROTON EDUCACIONAL17.02%4 252
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.2.03%3 727
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group