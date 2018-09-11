Adtalem Global Education : to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Back to School Conference

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading global education
provider, today announced the company will present at the BMO Capital
Markets 18th Annual Back to School Conference in New York
City on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Lisa Wardell, President and CEO,
and Patrick Unzicker, CFO and Treasurer, are scheduled to present at
2:00 p.m. ET.
To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit: https://cc.talkpoint.com/bmoc001/091318a_as/?entity=3_7QTY377.
The presentation will also be archived on the organization’s website for
90 days.
