ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC    ATGE

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (ATGE)
News Summary

Adtalem Global Education : to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Back to School Conference

09/11/2018 | 03:57am CEST

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading global education provider, today announced the company will present at the BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Back to School Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Lisa Wardell, President and CEO, and Patrick Unzicker, CFO and Treasurer, are scheduled to present at 2:00 p.m. ET.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit: https://cc.talkpoint.com/bmoc001/091318a_as/?entity=3_7QTY377. The presentation will also be archived on the organization’s website for 90 days.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Carrington College, Chamberlain University, DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.


08/16Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) CEO Lisa Wardell on Q2 2018 Results - Ear.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 270 M
EBIT 2019 225 M
Net income 2019 171 M
Finance 2019 301 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,61
P/E ratio 2020 14,24
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 2 757 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,7 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa W. Wardell President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Unzicker Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Christopher C. Nash Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carlos Alberto Guerra Filgueiras Group President-Technology & Business
Ronald L. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC7.61%2 757
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)-8.89%15 356
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC30.94%5 654
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-45.80%3 928
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC13.20%3 439
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-18.18%3 090
