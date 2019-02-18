Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adtalem Global Education Inc    ATGE

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC

(ATGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine : & University of Central Lancashire Launch Unique Medical Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 07:01am EST

Global students may take U.S. medical school curriculum and obtain Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree through study in the U.K. and U.S.

As many countries face a severe current and future doctor shortage, the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) announced a new program aimed at helping to address this global workforce issue. The universities are partnering to offer a new blended program, to enable students from the U.K. and across the world to study towards their accredited medical qualification, the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree - the postgraduate degree of physicians in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005063/en/

Pictured at the signing of the new partnership agreement is L-R: AUC Executive Dean, Dr. Heidi Chuml ...

Pictured at the signing of the new partnership agreement is L-R: AUC Executive Dean, Dr. Heidi Chumley; Adtalem Global Education’s Group President for Medical and Healthcare Education, Kathy Boden Holland; Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the UCLan Board, David Taylor; Liz Bromley, UCLan’s Deputy Vice Chancellor & Joint Institutional Lead. (Photo: Business Wire)

The program offers students a postgraduate diploma in International Medical Sciences (PGIMS) from UCLan, followed by their MD with AUC. Students will then be eligible to do clinical rotations at AUC’s clinical sites, which include hospitals in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. This program, which starts in September 2019, is aimed at preparing students for the U.S. Medical Licensing Examinations (USMLE).

“The doctor shortage is an urgent global workforce problem, affecting not just the U.S. and Canada, but so many countries around the world. AUC is proud to have such a dedicated partner in UCLan for this historic program focused on bringing more doctors to countries and communities in need,” said AUC Executive Dean Dr. Heidi Chumley. “The opportunity to train in multiple countries, including the U.S. and U.K., also provides a unique opportunity for aspiring physicians to develop a global perspective.”

David Taylor, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the UCLan Board, said: “We are delighted to take our partnership with AUC to the next level through the signing of this landmark agreement. We have come a long way, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma, when our universities collaborated to build a temporary AUC medical school in Preston in just nine days.”

“Together we have shown that where there is real determination, great things can happen. That same commitment, energy and dedication has now led to this fresh era in our relationship where the successful completion of our new postgraduate diploma enables graduate students to receive an American-style medical education before progressing to the clinical years of the AUC medical program.”

The UCLan Pro-Chancellor added: “The course is completely independent of our own MBBS program and we are recruiting an entirely new team dedicated to teaching the syllabus while working very closely with colleagues at AUC in Sint Maarten.”

AUC is part of an alliance of Adtalem Global Education institutions, which also includes Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts, and Chamberlain University School of Nursing in the United States.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC’s mission is to train tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC has more than 6,500 graduates and is one of the oldest medical schools in the Caribbean. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC has a diverse medical education program for today’s globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in Preston was founded in 1828 as the Institution for the Diffusion of Knowledge. Since those early days it has grown into one of the UK’s largest universities with a staff and student community approaching 38,000 and an employment-focused course portfolio containing over 350 undergraduate programmes and nearly 250 postgraduate courses. The University has an established research reputation with world-leading or internationally excellent work taking place within the areas of Business, Health, Humanities and Science.

As a truly global institution with an established campus in Cyprus, UCLan’s student body includes 120 nationalities and its partnership network extends to 125 countries. The Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings has awarded UCLan the full five stars for its global outlook in all aspects of international educational provision. In 2018 the Centre for World University Rankings placed UCLan in the top 3.7 percent of all worldwide universities.

University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) website: https://www.uclan.ac.uk/

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
07:01aAMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN : & University of Central Lancashire Launch..
BU
02/15ROSS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE : & Florida Agricultural and Mechanical Unive..
BU
02/07ADTALEM : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/07ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
02/07ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
02/07ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Caribbean Conference Addresses Critical Healthcare Pr..
BU
02/06ROSS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF VETERINARY : Announces First Doctoral Graduates
BU
02/04ACAMS : Launches Caribbean Chapter in Barbados
BU
01/28ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 265 M
EBIT 2019 225 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Finance 2019 278 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,73
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 2 801 M
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 57,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa W. Wardell President & Chief Executive Officer
James D. White Chairman
Stephen Wayne Beard COO, Secretary, Senior VP & General Counsel
Patrick J. Unzicker Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Christopher C. Nash Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC2.43%2 801
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)22.11%18 482
KROTON EDUCACIONAL22.32%4 836
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC0.16%4 635
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC-1.77%3 354
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.