American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine : & University of Central Lancashire Launch Unique Medical Program

Global students may take U.S. medical school curriculum and obtain Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree through study in the U.K. and U.S.

As many countries face a severe current and future doctor shortage, the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) announced a new program aimed at helping to address this global workforce issue. The universities are partnering to offer a new blended program, to enable students from the U.K. and across the world to study towards their accredited medical qualification, the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree - the postgraduate degree of physicians in the U.S.

The program offers students a postgraduate diploma in International Medical Sciences (PGIMS) from UCLan, followed by their MD with AUC. Students will then be eligible to do clinical rotations at AUC’s clinical sites, which include hospitals in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. This program, which starts in September 2019, is aimed at preparing students for the U.S. Medical Licensing Examinations (USMLE).

“The doctor shortage is an urgent global workforce problem, affecting not just the U.S. and Canada, but so many countries around the world. AUC is proud to have such a dedicated partner in UCLan for this historic program focused on bringing more doctors to countries and communities in need,” said AUC Executive Dean Dr. Heidi Chumley. “The opportunity to train in multiple countries, including the U.S. and U.K., also provides a unique opportunity for aspiring physicians to develop a global perspective.”

David Taylor, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the UCLan Board, said: “We are delighted to take our partnership with AUC to the next level through the signing of this landmark agreement. We have come a long way, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma, when our universities collaborated to build a temporary AUC medical school in Preston in just nine days.”

“Together we have shown that where there is real determination, great things can happen. That same commitment, energy and dedication has now led to this fresh era in our relationship where the successful completion of our new postgraduate diploma enables graduate students to receive an American-style medical education before progressing to the clinical years of the AUC medical program.”

The UCLan Pro-Chancellor added: “The course is completely independent of our own MBBS program and we are recruiting an entirely new team dedicated to teaching the syllabus while working very closely with colleagues at AUC in Sint Maarten.”

AUC is part of an alliance of Adtalem Global Education institutions, which also includes Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts, and Chamberlain University School of Nursing in the United States.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC’s mission is to train tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC has more than 6,500 graduates and is one of the oldest medical schools in the Caribbean. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC has a diverse medical education program for today’s globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in Preston was founded in 1828 as the Institution for the Diffusion of Knowledge. Since those early days it has grown into one of the UK’s largest universities with a staff and student community approaching 38,000 and an employment-focused course portfolio containing over 350 undergraduate programmes and nearly 250 postgraduate courses. The University has an established research reputation with world-leading or internationally excellent work taking place within the areas of Business, Health, Humanities and Science.

As a truly global institution with an established campus in Cyprus, UCLan’s student body includes 120 nationalities and its partnership network extends to 125 countries. The Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings has awarded UCLan the full five stars for its global outlook in all aspects of international educational provision. In 2018 the Centre for World University Rankings placed UCLan in the top 3.7 percent of all worldwide universities.

University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) website: https://www.uclan.ac.uk/

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

