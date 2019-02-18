American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine : & University of Central Lancashire Launch Unique Medical Program

As many countries face a severe current and future doctor shortage, the
American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and the
University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) announced a new program aimed
at helping to address this global workforce issue. The universities are
partnering to offer a new blended program, to enable students from the
U.K. and across the world to study towards their accredited medical
qualification, the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree - the postgraduate
degree of physicians in the U.S.
The program offers students a postgraduate diploma in International
Medical Sciences (PGIMS) from UCLan, followed by their MD with AUC.
Students will then be eligible to do clinical rotations at AUC’s
clinical sites, which include hospitals in the U.S., the U.K., and
Canada. This program, which starts in September 2019, is aimed at
preparing students for the U.S. Medical Licensing Examinations (USMLE).
“The doctor shortage is an urgent global workforce problem, affecting
not just the U.S. and Canada, but so many countries around the world.
AUC is proud to have such a dedicated partner in UCLan for this historic
program focused on bringing more doctors to countries and communities in
need,” said AUC Executive Dean Dr. Heidi Chumley. “The opportunity to
train in multiple countries, including the U.S. and U.K., also provides
a unique opportunity for aspiring physicians to develop a global
perspective.”
David Taylor, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the UCLan Board, said: “We are
delighted to take our partnership with AUC to the next level through the
signing of this landmark agreement. We have come a long way, following
the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma, when our universities
collaborated to build a temporary AUC medical school in Preston in just
nine days.”
“Together we have shown that where there is real determination, great
things can happen. That same commitment, energy and dedication has now
led to this fresh era in our relationship where the successful
completion of our new postgraduate diploma enables graduate students to
receive an American-style medical education before progressing to the
clinical years of the AUC medical program.”
The UCLan Pro-Chancellor added: “The course is completely independent of
our own MBBS program and we are recruiting an entirely new team
dedicated to teaching the syllabus while working very closely with
colleagues at AUC in Sint Maarten.”
AUC is part of an alliance of Adtalem Global Education institutions,
which also includes Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados, Ross
University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts, and Chamberlain
University School of Nursing in the United States.
About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine
American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is an
institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education
provider headquartered in the United States. AUC’s mission is to train
tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and their
patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse
learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and
engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC has more than 6,500 graduates and is
one of the oldest medical schools in the Caribbean. Dedicated to
developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered
care, AUC embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With
a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United
States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty,
AUC has a diverse medical education program for today’s globally minded
physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu,
The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in Preston was
founded in 1828 as the Institution for the Diffusion of Knowledge. Since
those early days it has grown into one of the UK’s largest universities
with a staff and student community approaching 38,000 and an
employment-focused course portfolio containing over 350 undergraduate
programmes and nearly 250 postgraduate courses. The University has an
established research reputation with world-leading or internationally
excellent work taking place within the areas of Business, Health,
Humanities and Science.
As a truly global institution with an established campus in Cyprus,
UCLan’s student body includes 120 nationalities and its partnership
network extends to 125 countries. The Quacquarelli Symonds World
University Rankings has awarded UCLan the full five stars for its global
outlook in all aspects of international educational provision. In 2018
the Centre for World University Rankings placed UCLan in the top 3.7
percent of all worldwide universities.
University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) website: https://www.uclan.ac.uk/
About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member
S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the
parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and
Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of
Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists,
Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross
University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary
Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.
