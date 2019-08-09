Chamberlain University : Opens New Campus in San Antonio to Help Address Nursing Shortage in Texas

Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the country and is the largest provider of Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees to under-represented minority students in the United States, announced today the opening of a new campus in San Antonio, Texas, to educate more nurses and to help meet the demand in the state, which is expected to have a shortage of 15,900 nurses by 20301. Chamberlain University is now accepting applications for admission to the fall semester, which begins October 28, 2019.

Chamberlain’s new campus will be its fourth in Texas and its 22nd location in the United States. Chamberlain’s national NCLEX pass rate in 2018 was 91 percent, equal to the national average. The new San Antonio campus will offer a three-year BSN degree program that is distinctive in its culture of care and robust support for student success.

Chamberlain has named Dr. Kelley Pennell, DNP, MSN, APRN, ACNS-BC, as president of its San Antonio campus. Dr. Pennell will oversee all aspects of campus operations including overall academic excellence, student services and support, operational efficiency and student success. Dr. Pennell is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International, Texas Pain Society, Texas Clinical Nurse Specialists, and the American Nursing Association and she is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“I have seen the issues that come with a shortage of nurses,” said Dr. Kelley Pennell, DNP, MSN, APRN, ACNS-BC. “The new campus in San Antonio provides an opportunity to continue helping fill the nursing shortage. This new step in my career will allow me to play a larger role in educating future nurses and partnering with the San Antonio community to influence the highest quality of healthcare.”

“Expanding our footprint in Texas with Chamberlain’s new San Antonio campus will help educate nurses in an area of the country where there is great need,” said Dr. Karen Cox, Ph.D., R.N., FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. “Nursing schools turn away tens of thousands of applicants every year because of space limitations. Chamberlain’s educational model and partnerships with clinical sites across the country put us in a unique position to enroll nursing students and help fill the gaps in the healthcare workplace.”

For more about Chamberlain University’s San Antonio campus or to apply for fall semester classes, visit www.chamberlain.edu/nursing-school/texas/san-antonio or call 210-750-8000.

About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University is a part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Chamberlain University’s mission is to educate, empower and embolden diverse healthcare professionals who advance the health of people, families, communities and nations. Chamberlain University is comprised of the College of Nursing, which offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and flexible post-licensure programs such as the RN to BSN option, Master of Science in Nursing degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program and graduate certificates, and the College of Health Professions, which offers Master of Social Work and Master of Public Health degree programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission www.hlcommission.org, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For the most updated accreditation information, visit chamberlain.edu/accreditation. To learn more, visit chamberlain.edu.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

