Ross University School of Medicine : Celebrates New Home in Barbados

Today, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Adtalem Global Education
President and CEO Lisa Wardell joined with dignitaries, business leaders
and other community stakeholders for the grand opening of Ross
University School of Medicine’s (RUSM) new campus in Barbados. With
classes beginning on Monday, January 7, the opening program celebrates
the start of the semester and a new permanent home for RUSM in Barbados.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190105005003/en/
“The Government and people of Barbados warmly welcome the students,
faculty and staff of Ross University to their new home on our island,”
said Prime Minister Mottley, while thanking all those persons involved
in ensuring that the new campus was completed in a timely fashion. “We
look forward to mutually satisfying interactions between the members of
RUSM and the many Barbadians with whom they will come into contact on a
daily basis through housing, transportation, commercial or recreational
activity.” The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the visitors would
“grasp the opportunities to become immersed in our culture.”
Ms. Mottley added: “Barbados’ partnership with Adtalem Global Education
is indeed a valuable element in this country’s thrust to expand its
reach in the area of educational tourism.”
“We are excited to launch the next chapter of RUSM’s history in strong
partnership with the Barbados community,” said Lisa Wardell, president
and CEO of Adtalem. “I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Mottley and
her cabinet for their responsive, solutions-oriented, approach to
helping ensure a successful RUSM opening in just five months. This
experience makes it clear that Barbados is the right place for Adtalem
to offer high quality education programs and invest for the future. We
look forward to partnering with Prime Minister Mottley as she continues
to establish Barbados as a hub for medical education in the region.”
In addition to the build-out of the academic facilities at the Lloyd
Erskine Sandiford Centre, RUSM has also completed construction for a
living community for students at The Villages at Coverley. With the help
of the Barbados government, RUSM has established a busing cooperative
with local transportation business owners to transport students between
Coverley and the campus. To date, the construction projects have
provided work for over 1,000 Bajans, and the annual economic impact of
RUSM in Barbados is estimated to be between $55-$60 million.
“The Ministry of Education welcomes Ross and the Adtalem family with
open arms to Barbados. We consider it a privilege to have an accredited
private medical school join our academic fraternity,” said Minister of
Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Santia Bradshaw.
“While the economic impact may be apparent, their commitment to
collaborative research and development alongside our local tertiary
institutions aligns with our strategic goal to provide wider access to
allied health programs. Ross University School of Medicine will
certainly contribute to Barbados moving forward the modernization of
community health care; while at the same time, becoming a stronger
competitor in the global health care arena. The convergence of this
partnership brings excitement and opportunities to which we can look
forward with hope and high expectations.”
“At RUSM we are dedicated to the quality of our academic programs, and
we are proud to now call ourselves members of the community of
Barbados,” said William F. Owen, Jr. MD, FACP, RUSM dean and chancellor.
“We look forward to engaging with medical and educational institutions
in Barbados and developing deep relationships with the Barbados
community.”
Having recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, RUSM’s 14,000 diverse
alumni practice medicine throughout North America and across all
specialties, including a high percentage of graduates who enter the
in-demand field of primary care. RUSM is part of Adtalem’s medical and
health care education vertical, which also includes American University
of the Caribbean School of Medicine on Sint Maarten, Ross University
School of Veterinary Medicine on St. Kitts, and Chamberlain University,
one of the largest providers of nursing education in the United States.
About Ross University School of Medicine
Ross University School of Medicine is a member of Adtalem Global
Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the
United States. The organization's purpose is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Founded in 1978, RUSM has more than 14,000 alumni
and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians.
RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for
Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). For more
information, please visit www.medical.rossu.edu.
About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member
S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the
parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and
Wyden institutions) American University of the Caribbean School of
Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists,
Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross
University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary
Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190105005003/en/