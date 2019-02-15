Ross University School of Medicine : & Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Partner to Increase Physician Diversity in the U.S.

African Americans make up only six percent1 of U.S. physicians.
With the goal of driving diversity among U.S. physicians, today Florida
Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and Ross University School
of Medicine (RUSM) announced a new agreement to help more African
Americans attend medical school. FAMU and RUSM are establishing an
educational pathway program, making it easier for FAMU graduate school
students to study medicine at RUSM. Qualified FAMU students who earn
full acceptance into the medical school will receive a scholarship
covering full tuition for the first semester. FAMU students will spend
the first two years of medical school at the RUSM campus in Barbados.
“This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Ross University
School of Medicine,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. He added,
“For 131 years, FAMU has produced outstanding graduates who are making
an impact on society. The University is already noted for being a
leading institution of origin for African Americans pursuing degrees in
the natural sciences. This partnership will allow us to play an even
greater role in the production and development of African-American
physicians who will positively change the healthcare outcomes for people
from all aspects of society.”
“African-American doctors are woefully underrepresented in the physician
workforce, leading fewer African Americans to see a doctor,” said RUSM
Dean and Chancellor, William F. Owen, Jr., M.D., FACP. “This has
significant negative healthcare outcomes in communities already prone to
high rates of chronic diseases. Working with FAMU and other HBCUs, using
novel student engagements, validated support programs and senior-level
commitments to success, we’re working to address that long overdue
challenge to increase the diversity of our nation’s physicians.”
RUSM recently announced a similar agreement with Charles Drew University
of Medicine and Science. And as part of its continued commitment to
addressing diversity in medicine, RUSM’s parent company, Adtalem Global
Education (NYSE: ATGE), signed on to the Historically Black Colleges and
Universities (HBCU) Partnership Challenge created by the Congressional
Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, pledging to invest in creating strategic
collaborations with HBCUs and working to increase diversity in key
workforce sectors.
Having recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, RUSM’s 14,000-plus
diverse alumni practice medicine throughout North America and across all
specialties, including a high percentage of graduates who enter the
in-demand field of primary care. RUSM is part of Adtalem Global
Education’s medical and healthcare education vertical, which also
includes American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Sint
Maarten, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts, and
Chamberlain University, one of the largest providers of nursing
education in the United States.
About FAMU
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, founded on October 3,
1887, began classes with 15 students and two instructors. Today, FAMU is
one of 12 institutions in Florida's State University System and has
nearly 10,000 students.
FAMU offers 54 bachelor’s degrees, 29 master’s degrees, 12 doctoral
degrees and three professional degrees. The three professional degrees
include the J.D., Pharm.D., and the Doctor of Physical Therapy. The 12
doctoral degree programs include 11 doctoral degrees and one Doctor of
Public Health. The 11 doctoral programs are: biomedical engineering,
chemical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering,
mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, pharmaceutical sciences,
physics, educational leadership, environmental science and entomology.
For more information, visit FAMU.edu.
About Ross University School of Medicine
Ross University School of Medicine is an institution of Adtalem Global
Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the
United States. The organization's purpose is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Founded in 1978, RUSM has more than 14,000 alumni
and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians.
RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for
Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP, www.caam-hp.org).
For more information, please visit: www.medical.rossu.edu.
About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member
S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the
parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and
Wyden institutions) American University of the Caribbean School of
Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists,
Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross
University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary
Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com
1 U.S. Census, 2016 American Community Survey, PUMS 1-year
estimate
