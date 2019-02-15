Ross University School of Medicine : & Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Partner to Increase Physician Diversity in the U.S.

Schools create pathway program for graduates of the HBCU to attend medical school

African Americans make up only six percent1 of U.S. physicians. With the goal of driving diversity among U.S. physicians, today Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) announced a new agreement to help more African Americans attend medical school. FAMU and RUSM are establishing an educational pathway program, making it easier for FAMU graduate school students to study medicine at RUSM. Qualified FAMU students who earn full acceptance into the medical school will receive a scholarship covering full tuition for the first semester. FAMU students will spend the first two years of medical school at the RUSM campus in Barbados.

“This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Ross University School of Medicine,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. He added, “For 131 years, FAMU has produced outstanding graduates who are making an impact on society. The University is already noted for being a leading institution of origin for African Americans pursuing degrees in the natural sciences. This partnership will allow us to play an even greater role in the production and development of African-American physicians who will positively change the healthcare outcomes for people from all aspects of society.”

“African-American doctors are woefully underrepresented in the physician workforce, leading fewer African Americans to see a doctor,” said RUSM Dean and Chancellor, William F. Owen, Jr., M.D., FACP. “This has significant negative healthcare outcomes in communities already prone to high rates of chronic diseases. Working with FAMU and other HBCUs, using novel student engagements, validated support programs and senior-level commitments to success, we’re working to address that long overdue challenge to increase the diversity of our nation’s physicians.”

RUSM recently announced a similar agreement with Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science. And as part of its continued commitment to addressing diversity in medicine, RUSM’s parent company, Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), signed on to the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Partnership Challenge created by the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, pledging to invest in creating strategic collaborations with HBCUs and working to increase diversity in key workforce sectors.

Having recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, RUSM’s 14,000-plus diverse alumni practice medicine throughout North America and across all specialties, including a high percentage of graduates who enter the in-demand field of primary care. RUSM is part of Adtalem Global Education’s medical and healthcare education vertical, which also includes American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Sint Maarten, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts, and Chamberlain University, one of the largest providers of nursing education in the United States.

About FAMU

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, founded on October 3, 1887, began classes with 15 students and two instructors. Today, FAMU is one of 12 institutions in Florida's State University System and has nearly 10,000 students.

FAMU offers 54 bachelor’s degrees, 29 master’s degrees, 12 doctoral degrees and three professional degrees. The three professional degrees include the J.D., Pharm.D., and the Doctor of Physical Therapy. The 12 doctoral degree programs include 11 doctoral degrees and one Doctor of Public Health. The 11 doctoral programs are: biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, pharmaceutical sciences, physics, educational leadership, environmental science and entomology. For more information, visit FAMU.edu.

About Ross University School of Medicine

Ross University School of Medicine is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. The organization's purpose is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Founded in 1978, RUSM has more than 14,000 alumni and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians. RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP, www.caam-hp.org). For more information, please visit: www.medical.rossu.edu.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions) American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com

