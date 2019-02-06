Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine : Announces First Doctoral Graduates

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is pleased to announce the graduation of its first three PhD candidates: Dr. Burgunde Elisabeth Rink, Dr. Emma C. Hobbs and Dr. Inaki Deza Cruz.

The PhD by Research Doctoral degree program was introduced at RUSVM in 2014 and is based on supervised research over a period of three years. Successful candidates possess an advanced level of knowledge and understanding in a field of study and are capable of undertaking independent research. Graduates have demonstrated the advancement of research, development of discipline-specific research skills and progress in expected outcomes, such as manuscripts for publication in peer-reviewed publications. The award of a PhD is determined on the basis of a submitted thesis and an externally-assessed oral examination.

RUSVM’s Caribbean location allows students access to exotic marine and wildlife, working with talented researchers from around the world, and the PhD by Research program provides students the opportunity to collaborate with faculty who have connections to international agencies like the World Health Organization. “Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine prides itself on taking a One Health approach to the education of future healthcare leaders. Our PhD by Research graduates have demonstrated a forward thinking approach, and will contribute greatly to the field,” said Sean Callanan, PhD, MVB, MRCVS, CertVR, DECVP, dean at RUSVM.

Dr. Rink’s thesis focused on the isolation and characterization of equine endometrial derived Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells. The German native plans to return to Dresden to work in a molecular biology lab.

Dr. Inaki Deza Cruz completed a joint PhD with RUSVM and Newcastle University. His thesis topic was the epidemiology of Dengue fever, Chikungunya and Zika on the island of St. Kitts. He is from Spain and is currently continuing his studies in Zaragoza.

Dr. Hobbs’ thesis was in collaboration with Ghent University and the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium. Her thesis centered on an integrated approach toward the elimination of Taenia solium in the Eastern Province of Zambia. She is from Australia.

“Since the beginning of my doctoral studies, I’ve had fantastic support from RUSVM. As a student, all sorts of doors are open to you, including volunteering positions, internships, conferences and assistant positions with research projects,” Hobbs said.

The PhD by Research is one of several programs offered at RUSVM, including a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) and two Masters of Science degree programs.

