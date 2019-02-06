Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine : Announces First Doctoral Graduates

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is pleased to
announce the graduation of its first three PhD candidates: Dr. Burgunde
Elisabeth Rink, Dr. Emma C. Hobbs and Dr. Inaki Deza Cruz.
The PhD by Research Doctoral degree program was introduced at RUSVM in
2014 and is based on supervised research over a period of three years.
Successful candidates possess an advanced level of knowledge and
understanding in a field of study and are capable of undertaking
independent research. Graduates have demonstrated the advancement of
research, development of discipline-specific research skills and
progress in expected outcomes, such as manuscripts for publication in
peer-reviewed publications. The award of a PhD is determined on the
basis of a submitted thesis and an externally-assessed oral examination.
RUSVM’s Caribbean location allows students access to exotic marine and
wildlife, working with talented researchers from around the world, and
the PhD by Research program provides students the opportunity to
collaborate with faculty who have connections to international agencies
like the World Health Organization. “Ross University School of
Veterinary Medicine prides itself on taking a One Health approach to the
education of future healthcare leaders. Our PhD by Research graduates
have demonstrated a forward thinking approach, and will contribute
greatly to the field,” said Sean Callanan, PhD, MVB, MRCVS, CertVR,
DECVP, dean at RUSVM.
Dr. Rink’s thesis focused on the isolation and characterization of
equine endometrial derived Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells. The German
native plans to return to Dresden to work in a molecular biology lab.
Dr. Inaki Deza Cruz completed a joint PhD with RUSVM and Newcastle
University. His thesis topic was the epidemiology of Dengue fever,
Chikungunya and Zika on the island of St. Kitts. He is from Spain and is
currently continuing his studies in Zaragoza.
Dr. Hobbs’ thesis was in collaboration with Ghent University and the
Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium. Her thesis centered
on an integrated approach toward the elimination of Taenia solium in the
Eastern Province of Zambia. She is from Australia.
“Since the beginning of my doctoral studies, I’ve had fantastic support
from RUSVM. As a student, all sorts of doors are open to you, including
volunteering positions, internships, conferences and assistant positions
with research projects,” Hobbs said.
The PhD by Research is one of several programs offered at RUSVM,
including a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) and two Masters of
Science degree programs.
About Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (Ross) is an institution
of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider
headquartered in the United States. The organization's purpose is
to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make
inspiring contributions to our global community. Founded in 1982, Ross
is committed to preparing students to become members and leaders of the
worldwide public and professional healthcare team and to advance human,
animal and ecosystem health (One Health Initiative) through research and
knowledge exchange. Ross has focused research programs with an emphasis
on emerging infectious and zoonotic diseases, conservation medicine and
ecosystem health. Ross is accredited by the St.
Christopher & Nevis Accreditation Board, Ministry of Education
to confer the degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of
Philosophy (PhD) and Master of Science on its students who successfully
complete the course of study. Ross confers a Doctor of Veterinary
Medicine (DVM) degree which is accredited by the American Veterinary
Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA COE), 1931 N. Meacham
Road, Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Tel: 800.248.2862. For more
information please visit https://www.avma.org/ProfessionalDevelopment/Education/Accreditation/Colleges/Pages/default.aspx.
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is currently under
Probationary Accreditation with a major deficiency in one of 11
Standards, Outcomes Assessment. The DVM program remains accredited by
AVMA COE while on Probationary Accreditation and therefore it will not
impact current students with regard to licensure, clinical training, or
employment opportunities. AVMA COE allows up to two years for the
program to fulfill the directives set by the Council with regard to
Standard 11. The Ross Veterinary Clinic is accredited by the American
Animal Hospital Association (www.aaha.org).
The Ross Counseling Center is accredited by the International
Association of Counseling Services, Inc. (www.iacsinc.org).
For more information about Ross, visit http://veterinary.rossu.edu/.
About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE, member
S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the
parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and
Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of
Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists,
Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross
University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary
Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.
