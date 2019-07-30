Log in
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine : Supports First Animal Centre in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis

07/30/2019

Partnership with new facility demonstrates commitment to animal welfare

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is pleased to partner with the Basseterre Animal Rescue Centre (BARC) on the first animal rescue centre for dogs and cats in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The centre will provide animal rescue and healthcare, rehabilitation services, adoptions, community education and outreach.

Basseterre Animal Rescue Center is the first animal rescue centre for dogs and cats in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Students and faculty from RUSVM will partner with BARC to ensure all animals are given high-quality healthcare. Dr. Andrea Peda, assistant professor at RUSVM, will introduce students and community members to important concepts of shelter medicine including preventative healthcare, spay and neuter initiatives, and overall animal welfare.

“Our RUSVM student clubs have been active in animal welfare activities on island for many years, and we are now happy to have one location where we can serve these animals and the people who care about them in the Federation,” said Dr. Peda, DVM.

“I am proud to witness the development of a sustainable shelter that will support our local community with animal care needs and educational programs on animal welfare,” said Dr. Sean Callanan, Ph.D., MVB, MRCVS CertVR, DipECVP, FRCPath. “RUSVM is prepared to provide support with our skills and time. I am thrilled that our parent company, with support from the Adtalem Global Education Foundation, has recognized the value in this facility. Our institution continues to invest in the local community, demonstrating our continued commitment to changing the animal care landscape, service and standards.”

This two-phase project will be celebrated with a grand opening ceremony at the centre on July 30. The first phase of construction included examination rooms, a reception area, kennels and a pavilion that will be used to host community programs. A second building phase will include additional kennels and a boarding facility.

The land on which the centre is located was donated by Mr. Kishu Chandiramani, owner of Ram's Supermarket, to People for Animal Welfare on St. Kitts (PAWS). PAWS was founded in 2000 by Mala Weston and Dr. Karen Smithwick-Kier with a clear vision to establish an animal shelter on St. Kitts. Since then, RUSVM students have partnered with other animal welfare organizations to support this goal. Government officials have supported the effort, as well.

“We are thankful to each donor in the community for ensuring that this centre has come to fruition. The planning and development for this project has been a long process, and we are pleased that this island now has a safe haven for homeless animals and a location to support community awareness,” said Moses Humphreys, chairman of the BARC board.

BARC welcomes community volunteers to help its mission and provide the necessary duties to care for the animals. For more information, please visit the BARC website here.

About Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Founded in 1982, RUSVM is committed to preparing students to become members and leaders of the worldwide public and professional healthcare team and to advance human, animal and ecosystem health (One Health Initiative). RUSVM offers postgraduate Masters’, Ph.D. and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs accredited by the St. Christopher & Nevis Accreditation Board. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine confers a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, which is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA COE), 1931 N. Meacham Road, Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Tel: 800.248.2862. Ross Veterinary Clinic is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association. For more information visit http://veterinary.rossu.edu/ and follow RUSVM on Twitter (@RossVetSchool), Instagram (@rossvetschool) and Facebook (@RossVetSchool).

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.


