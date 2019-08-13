ADTRAN : 08/13/2019 - ADTRAN Expands Fiber Broadband Portfolio with Innovative New ONTs +

ADTRAN Expands Fiber Broadband Portfolio with Innovative New ONTs

Building the best fiber networks with speed and capability to deliver a premium broadband experience for home and business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(AUG 13th, 2019)- ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced at its 2019 CONNECT Press & Analyst Event several innovative additions to its industry-leading 10G PON portfolio.

Once deployed, operators can shift focus from capacity creation to delivering an enhanced customer experience capable of supporting extreme bandwidth applications for any type of customer. From game streaming services like Google Stadia, to 8k video, 12k courtside VR, and the rising tide of Internet of Things (IoT) devices-ADTRAN's comprehensive 10G solutions ensure a premium broadband service experience for everyone.

Leveraging ADTRAN's Mosaic™ software suite to provide end-to-end integration and visibility, operators will be able utilize the expanded portfolio to roll out services faster, monitor and optimize service quality, and make better decisions about network operations as they look to meet growing customer demand for Gigabit services.

'10G PON delivers the service quality and reach we need to maximize the revenue opportunities across all of our of markets, including the residential, business and industrial segments, delivering a robust multi-gigabit service structure that exceeds our customers' expectations,' said Sven Huster, Engineering Director at Zzoomm, a full fiber network operator in the UK. 'We're focused on delivering a differentiated broadband experience for our customers and believe that 10G PON gives us the foundation we'll need to grow and thrive in the Gigabit Economy.'

The ADTRAN 600-Series of 10G PON ONTs, which serve all business and residential broadband applications, now includes the:

SDX 602x 10G SME ONU

Delivers high-bandwidth SLA-based, enterprise-grade services by integrating Carrier Ethernet network interface device functionality

The SDX 620s & 640s XGS-PON and 10G EPON SFP+ ONUs

Simplifies service delivery and enables flexible WAN technology options for SFP-based residential gateways/li>

Provides a variety of 1G and 10G Ethernet port options with integrated carrier class VoIP and built-in optics for residential applications

'The fiber broadband access network needs to support the onslaught of extreme-bandwidth applications to preserve a network operator's ability to monetize smart home and business opportunities,' ADTRAN Director of Portfolio Management for Subscriber Solutions & Experience Jeremy Harris said. 'Making one piece of the network go faster, without addressing the other elements in the service delivery chain, can actually compound customers' problems. Taking an end-to-end portfolio approach is the best way to ensure a best-in-industry customer experience.'

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential-ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems-the future of global networking. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com, Linkedin and Twitter