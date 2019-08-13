ADTRAN : 08/13/2019 - SmartRG Upgrades Wi-Fi Mess to Mesh with Intellifi Carrier-Grade Whole Home Wi-Fi Solution +

SmartRG Upgrades Wi-Fi Mess to Mesh with Intellifi Carrier-Grade Whole Home Wi-Fi Solution

Plug-and-play mesh satellites establish a foundation for fiber-based network coverage throughout the home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(AUG 13th, 2019)- ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that SmartRG, an ADTRAN company, announced Intellifi®, a whole-home, turn-key mesh Wi-Fi solution tailored for service providers.

Designed to create an immersive whole home Wi-Fi customer experience, Intellifi delivers ultrafast, intuitive and reliable broadband to every corner of the home with the new SE80ac, a compact, wall-pluggable, mesh access point designed to support seamless roaming throughout the home. 'The smart home is the next battleground for network operators as they look to offer new and innovative services that have traditionally been delivered by over-the-top service providers,' J. Arnold & Associates Principal Analyst Jon Arnold said. 'By enabling operators to seamlessly manage Wi-Fi services to ensure whole-home coverage and support for IoT devices, SmartRG is delivering the cloud services, software and hardware needed for a host of new service and revenue potential.'

Scalable to any size home with the deployment of up to five SE80ac satellites, the network automatically creates a mesh system that delivers seamless coverage to every room in the home, eliminating dead spots, making slow Wi-Fi and poor connections-the number one reason for calls to service providers' customer care-a thing of the past.

'There are a myriad of consumer Wi-Fi Mesh solutions on the market today. But service providers have higher expectations when it comes to customer experience and reliability. We believe these advanced requirements will make the difference in any subscriber's home,' SmartRG Chief Technology Officer David La Cagnina said. 'Intellifi was designed to deliver more than great Wi-Fi. It also seamlessly integrates with the subscriber's entire broadband experience. With it, any service provider can offer their own fully-managed whole-home Wi-Fi service, ready for stellar remote support, troubleshooting and customer care.' In addition to easy onboarding and intelligent Wi-Fi roaming, Intellifi enables carrier-grade support via remote management and predictive customer care powered by analytics, as well as air-time management to balance triple-play surfing, voice and video service experience. It also opens the door to future services, as a reliable connection is essential for a fully integrated IoT capable, immersive whole home Wi-Fi services and applications. SmartRG's solution also integrates within the carrier network to perform automatic updates and can prioritize video, voice and gaming services to ensure service remains uninterrupted throughout the day.

Intellifi devices are self-organizing and can be managed over any connection: wireless, ethernet or even coaxial and powerline. As soon as an extender is detected, a full setup is performed in real time and the Intellifi hub is in control of the node. Using a wired connection has the advantage of leaving additional precious airtime to wireless clients and, most importantly, ensures subscribers get Gigabit wireless connectivity wherever they need it most. Intellifi SE80ac mesh kits are in customer trials today and will be generally available in Q4 2019. Additional mesh kits featuring tri-band capability, as well as Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) are planned for availability in 2020. Through SmartRG's established participation within the prpl Foundation's prplMesh project, the Intellifi roadmap includes Wi-Fi Alliance EasyMesh™ R3 compliance and certification, occurring in 2020.

About ADTRAN

