ADTRAN, Inc.

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report  
News 
News

ADTRAN : 10/12/19 - ADTRAN Introduces 10G-EPON Remote OLTs Supporting Both DPoE and SD-Access

0
10/11/2019 | 01:36am EDT
ADTRAN Introduces 10G-EPON Remote OLTs Supporting Both DPoE and SD-Access
Space and power saving sealed, virtualized OLTs uniquely support integration into existing DOCSIS subscriber management systems

HUNTSVILLE, AL-(October 12, 2017)- ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today introduced its environmentally sealed, 10G-EPON virtual Remote-OLTs (virtual R-OLTs), further broadening its software-defined access (SD-Access) portfolio. These new elements provide cable MSOs the ability to further execute on their 10Gbps FTTH and SD-Access strategies, while seamlessly integrating into existing DOCSIS back office provisioning and operational systems. This unique combination of three critical and field proven capabilities- DOCSIS provisioning of EPON (DPoETM), native SDN integration and remote outside plant packaging-enables ADTRAN to capitalize on evolving distributed access architecture (DAA) deployments as cable operators look to leverage next-generation FTTH to enhance support for high-bandwidth services.

'Now, more than ever before, the network impact of supporting more bandwidth is demanding service providers make a significant architectural shift. The emergence of low latency augmented and virtual reality applications is also forcing providers, including cable MSOs, to reevaluate their network infrastructure,' said Rupert Wood, research director at Analysys Mason. 'Distributed, Remote-OLT access architectures, by moving FTTH electronics into the outside plant, afford the operator a network that can support much higher access speeds and subscriber capacity while also alleviating head end space congestion.'

Traditional FTTH network growth required MSOs to overcome capital, operational and regulatory hurdles, while requiring time-consuming and costly permits for adding new fiber from the headend, which slowed their ability to turn up services in a timely fashion. DAA and R-OLTs alleviate many of these issues. Furthermore, ADTRAN R-OLTs integrate field proven DPoE management methods and Layer 3 functionality, like provisioning and routing, running on specialized components.

Alternatively, the Layer 3 and other functionality can be virtualized affording additional cost reduction benefits as the R-OLT architecture is simplified further. The ADTRAN OLTs bridge the management horizon with support of both DPoE management and modern SDN control protocols allowing MSOs to effectively execute over time their transition to virtualized, managed and orchestrated SD-Access service architectures.

'ADTRAN's market leadership in outside plant (OSP) product design has enabled us to successfully deploy hundreds of thousands of remote FTTx systems in many of the world's harshest environments,' said Hossam Salib, vice president of cable and wireless strategy at ADTRAN. 'Combining this unique OSP experience with our field-proven, fully standards-compliant DPoETM solution and our SD-Access leadership uniquely qualify ADTRAN to meet the requirements of a range of evolving DAA strategies.'

ADTRAN Mosaic is facilitating the MSO community's transition to standards-based SD-Access through distributed, virtualized energy-efficient 10Gbps fiber architectures. The ADTRAN virtual R-OLTs portfolio of multi-port 10G-EPON devices reduces time-to-market and subscriber connection costs by using the desired FTTH and DAAs needed to effectively deliver higher-speed triple play services. The ADTRAN 9504N R-OLT has seamlessly integrated into existing DPoE systems while the SDX 6210-4 virtual R-OLT supports the ability to shift costly Layer 3 processing from the provider edge to the access network, resulting in a paradigm shift in price and industry leading low power consumption for R-OLTs.

ADTRAN will showcase these differentiated solutions at Cable-Tec EXPO in Denver, Colorado, on October 17-20, in Booth 2059 located adjacent to the Events Lounge.

About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN's products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com

Disclaimer

ADTRAN Inc. published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 05:35:01 UTC
