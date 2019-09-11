ADTRAN : Australia's National Broadband Network Builder and Operator NBN Co Awards ADTRAN its “We Are Fearless Award”

Award recognizes advocacy to improve outcomes and transparency, seeking new paths and decisiveness

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Australia’s national broadband network builder and operator NBN Co presented ADTRAN with its 2019 “We Are Fearless” award at the “nbn Supplier Summit” in Sydney, Australia.

The “We Are Fearless Award” recognizes:

- Speaking up to improve outcomes with transparency

- Seeking new and better ways and taking informed risks

- Decisiveness and acting with a sense of urgency

ADTRAN is working with NBN Co and other partners to help build Australia’s national broadband access network “nbn” by 2020.

“We value the wise counsel and expertise ADTRAN brings to all our endeavors, be it technology or advice on partnerships and why an open, multi-vendor ecosystem is important,” NBN Co CFO Philip Knox said. “We are pleased to recognize ADTRAN for being fearless in advocating this approach, as well as helping us provide high-speed broadband to our customers.”

ADTRAN Regional Vice President of Australia and New Zealand Greg Hankinson accepted the award at the NBN Co summit.

“We are extremely proud of our leadership in fostering an open, collaborative and ‘fearless’ approach toward cultivating a multi-vendor environment for the benefit of everyone involved in building and enjoying the nbn,” Hankinson said. “We look forward to growing this robust technology ecosystem and are committed to helping NBN Co provide the best broadband experience for all Australians.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005096/en/