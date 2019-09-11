Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ADTRAN, Inc.    ADTN

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADTRAN : Australia's National Broadband Network Builder and Operator NBN Co Awards ADTRAN its “We Are Fearless Award”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Award recognizes advocacy to improve outcomes and transparency, seeking new paths and decisiveness

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Australia’s national broadband network builder and operator NBN Co presented ADTRAN with its 2019 “We Are Fearless” award at the “nbn Supplier Summit” in Sydney, Australia.

The “We Are Fearless Award” recognizes:

- Speaking up to improve outcomes with transparency

- Seeking new and better ways and taking informed risks

- Decisiveness and acting with a sense of urgency

ADTRAN is working with NBN Co and other partners to help build Australia’s national broadband access network “nbn” by 2020.

“We value the wise counsel and expertise ADTRAN brings to all our endeavors, be it technology or advice on partnerships and why an open, multi-vendor ecosystem is important,” NBN Co CFO Philip Knox said. “We are pleased to recognize ADTRAN for being fearless in advocating this approach, as well as helping us provide high-speed broadband to our customers.”

ADTRAN Regional Vice President of Australia and New Zealand Greg Hankinson accepted the award at the NBN Co summit.

“We are extremely proud of our leadership in fostering an open, collaborative and ‘fearless’ approach toward cultivating a multi-vendor environment for the benefit of everyone involved in building and enjoying the nbn,” Hankinson said. “We look forward to growing this robust technology ecosystem and are committed to helping NBN Co provide the best broadband experience for all Australians.”

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADTRAN, INC.
08:04aADTRAN : Delivers the Gigabit Society Reality with 10G PON Market Leadership
BU
08:02aADTRAN : Australia's National Broadband Network Builder and Operator NBN Co Awar..
BU
09/04BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encou..
BU
08/30BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)
PR
08/28Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ADT..
BU
08/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, I..
BU
08/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRA..
BU
08/28ADTRAN : Powers Innovative Utility Application
BU
08/28BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encou..
BU
08/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 576 M
EBIT 2019 3,72 M
Net income 2019 7,98 M
Finance 2019 198 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 51,6x
P/E ratio 2020 34,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 535 M
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,50  $
Last Close Price 11,19  $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Senior Vice President-Operations
Roger D. Shannon CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
James Denson Wilson Senior Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Eduard Scheiterer Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.4.19%535
CISCO SYSTEMS13.57%208 911
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD30.28%42 130
NOKIA OYJ-9.30%28 300
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.93%27 387
ERICSSON AB-0.21%26 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group