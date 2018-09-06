ADTRAN : CASSCOMM Delivers Next Wave of Community Connectivity with ADTRAN, Building on a Century-Long Commitment to Reliable Service

ADTRAN®,
Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open
networking solutions, today announced that CASSCOMM
is deploying transformative broadband solutions from across its entire
access portfolio for both carrier and cable service delivery. These
access technologies ensure that CASSCOMM has an open and flexible
foundation for future Software Defined Access (SD-Access) network
solutions and benefits, while its business and residential subscribers
have the bandwidth needed to fully participate in today’s
globally-connected marketplace.
CASSCOMM Delivers Next Wave of Community Connectivity with ADTRAN, Building on a Century-Long Commitment to Reliable Service (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our commitment to provide our community with the services it needs goes
all the way back to 1898, and we’ve known throughout our history that
the best service solutions will always depend on partnering with the
right companies,” CASSCOMM COO Tom Allen said. “We needed to ensure our
customers had the access and services required in today’s digital
marketplace, and ADTRAN provided the domain expertise, broad set of
innovative technologies and commitment to customer support we needed to
meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”
ADTRAN is supporting CASSCOMM with a robust portfolio of broadband
solutions. The service provider is leveraging next-generation EPON OLTs
for full 1G EPON and 10G EPON fiber service delivery, and GPON and
Active Ethernet fiber technologies to enhance ultra-fast and gigabit
broadband service availability across its network. CASSCOMM is initially
targeting a 550-home residential network build with its new fiber
services, to be followed by a three-city turn-up over the next 12
months—culminating with an upgrade to the remaining 29 communities that
CASSCOMM serves.
“Innovation is happening at all points of the network and ADTRAN is
committed to delivering the products, technology and support needed to
ensure our customers have the networks they need to reach every customer
over any infrastructure,” ADTRAN Vice President of Cable and Wireless
Strategy Hossam Salib said. “Our focus on delivering open, flexible,
scalable networks is at the heart of all we do. Knowing there is no one
size fits all approach to today’s communications market, we’ve built out
a comprehensive access portfolio, and we’re eager to work with a
customer like CASSCOMM to flexibly expand its network reach and
services.”
