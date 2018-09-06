Log in
ADTRAN : CASSCOMM Delivers Next Wave of Community Connectivity with ADTRAN, Building on a Century-Long Commitment to Reliable Service

09/06/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

10G EPON, GPON among the full suite of carrier and cable access solutions that keep its community connected

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced that CASSCOMM is deploying transformative broadband solutions from across its entire access portfolio for both carrier and cable service delivery. These access technologies ensure that CASSCOMM has an open and flexible foundation for future Software Defined Access (SD-Access) network solutions and benefits, while its business and residential subscribers have the bandwidth needed to fully participate in today’s globally-connected marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005220/en/

CASSCOMM Delivers Next Wave of Community Connectivity with ADTRAN, Building on a Century-Long Commit ...

CASSCOMM Delivers Next Wave of Community Connectivity with ADTRAN, Building on a Century-Long Commitment to Reliable Service (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our commitment to provide our community with the services it needs goes all the way back to 1898, and we’ve known throughout our history that the best service solutions will always depend on partnering with the right companies,” CASSCOMM COO Tom Allen said. “We needed to ensure our customers had the access and services required in today’s digital marketplace, and ADTRAN provided the domain expertise, broad set of innovative technologies and commitment to customer support we needed to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

ADTRAN is supporting CASSCOMM with a robust portfolio of broadband solutions. The service provider is leveraging next-generation EPON OLTs for full 1G EPON and 10G EPON fiber service delivery, and GPON and Active Ethernet fiber technologies to enhance ultra-fast and gigabit broadband service availability across its network. CASSCOMM is initially targeting a 550-home residential network build with its new fiber services, to be followed by a three-city turn-up over the next 12 months—culminating with an upgrade to the remaining 29 communities that CASSCOMM serves.

“Innovation is happening at all points of the network and ADTRAN is committed to delivering the products, technology and support needed to ensure our customers have the networks they need to reach every customer over any infrastructure,” ADTRAN Vice President of Cable and Wireless Strategy Hossam Salib said. “Our focus on delivering open, flexible, scalable networks is at the heart of all we do. Knowing there is no one size fits all approach to today’s communications market, we’ve built out a comprehensive access portfolio, and we’re eager to work with a customer like CASSCOMM to flexibly expand its network reach and services.”

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is the leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN’s products enable voice, data, video and internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.adtran.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 537 M
EBIT 2018 -25,0 M
Net income 2018 -19,8 M
Finance 2018 208 M
Yield 2018 2,12%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 809 M
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Senior Vice President-Operations
Roger D. Shannon CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
James Denson Wilson Senior Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Eduard Scheiterer Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.-12.40%809
CISCO SYSTEMS23.42%224 469
QUALCOMM9.31%102 808
ERICSSON41.76%28 519
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.58%21 685
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.04%20 798
