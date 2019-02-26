ADTRAN : Delivers Fixed Wireless Access Solutions to Accelerate 5G Deployments

ADTRAN,
Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open
networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced the
extension of its fixed wireless access portfolio with the addition of
new millimeter wave (mmWave) mesh and point-to-multipoint (PTMP)
solutions that enable rapid deployment of dense 5G networks.
“Multi-gigabit broadband service extension via fixed wireless is
essential to a comprehensive and cost-effective 5G network and provides
a tremendous speed to market advantage,” ADTRAN VP of Cable and Wireless
Strategy Hossam Salib said. “Fixed wireless technologies can be easier
and more affordable to deploy than fixed fibre, which makes new
millimeter wave and point-to-multipoint innovations excellent choices to
build the dense backhaul network 5G requires.”
The advancement of these mesh, or self-organizing, technologies is
accelerating the densification of mmWave backhaul networks needed to
handle advancements in IoT, smart cities, connected cars and ultra-high
speed broadband by connecting multiple nodes wirelessly with other nodes
receiving bandwidth from fibre links. Radios can also be deployed
without the sophisticated and expensive radio frequency (RF) planning
required with point-to-point deployments.
ADTRAN is working with a number of Tier 1 carriers and regional service
providers in the U.S. and EMEA to design, deploy and manage access and
backhaul networks utilizing mmWave/mesh/SON technologies.
“We are integrating these mmWave mesh and point-to-multipoint solutions
into our Mosaic software platform to ease deployment and migration to
SDN/NFV architectures as we help operators deploy fixed wireless
solutions,” Salib said. “We then bring all the pieces together by
leveraging ADTRAN’s network implementation service expertise, which
allows operators to customize and integrate multiple wireless access
technologies into their overall 5G strategy.”
ADTRAN will showcase its fixed
wireless solutions, including those from partners CCS
and Siklu,
at Mobile
World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, taking place February 25-28,
2019. ADTRAN’s booth is located in Hall 1 Stand 1A60.
