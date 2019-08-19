ADTRAN : Delivers New Series of Gigabit Ethernet Switches

New Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches simplify traffic management

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced its SDX 8110 series of business switches, giving service providers an improved Power over Ethernet (PoE) budget, improved statistics reporting and a high level of traffic control for managing Service Level Agreements (SLAs) into the Local Area Network (LAN). This increased flexibility enables service providers to simplify LAN management while supporting the increased penetration of IP phones, Wi-Fi access points and IoT devices within the enterprise.

“Traffic shaping and expanded PoE capabilities mean that service providers can deploy an advanced switch infrastructure into more locations that require greater granularity for control and traffic shaping,” IHS Markit Executive Director of Network Infrastructure Research Heidi Adams said. “These features help ensure that enterprises can communicate more effectively and use networking resources more efficiently.”

Available in 8, 24 and 48 port configurations, this PoE switch series is focused on service providers looking to maximize the longevity and versatility of their switch infrastructure. By providing a higher power PoE budget to support future applications, customer satisfaction increases and capital costs decrease versus the alternative of installing additional PoE switches to support higher demand. The SDX 8110 series is also a perfect fit for those applications that do not require a high level of traffic management, but where customers desire additional safeguards against debilitating traffic loops and broadcast storms by utilizing the traffic loop protection feature.

In addition to the improved PoE budget, the SDX 8110 series offers service providers and customers increased control over traffic allowing them to extend SLAs into the LAN utilizing improved QoS capabilities. These Gigabit Ethernet switches add per-port and per-queue traffic shaping capabilities along with support for per-port and per-queue policing. Traffic matching capabilities have also been expanded to include QoS control lists that are used to match Ethernet frames, including both outer and inner tag parameters, and then manipulate various QoS, VLAN and policy settings in the IP packet or Ethernet frame.

“Improved traffic and PoE statistics give managed service providers visibility deep into the customer network to more easily monitor and diagnose problems,” ADTRAN Enterprise Product Line Manager Brian Lenahan said. “Expansion of ADTRAN’s SMB/Enterprise switch portfolio will continue with additional products planned for release over the next nine months. These products will complement the SDX 8110 series in providing a high-value switching infrastructure to support business critical applications and services offered by our partners.”

