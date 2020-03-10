ADTRAN : Form 4/A

The Reporting Person is filing this amendment to correct the number of shares of the Company's common stock withheld for the payment of taxes. The previous reported amount withheld was 399 shares of the Company's common stock.
The Reporting Person is filing this amendment to correct the number of shares of the Company's common stock beneficially owned after this reported transaction. The previous reported total was 9.881 shares of the Company's common stock.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Scheiterer Eduard
901 EXPLORER DRIVE
SVP, Research & Development
HUNTSVILLE, AL 35806
Signatures
Amy Moss, by power of attorney
3/10/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.