ADTRAN, Inc. : Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
01/23/2019 | 08:06pm EST
ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) reported results for the fourth quarter 2018.
For the quarter, sales were $140.1 million compared to $126.8 million
for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loss was $8.4 million compared to a
net loss of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per
share were a loss of $0.18 compared to a loss of $0.23 for the fourth
quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per share were a loss of $0.12
compared to earnings of $0.05 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loss
and GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2018
reflect the effect of a loss in other income of $6.8 million, which
resulted primarily from the impact of unrealized losses in our equity
investment portfolio arising from U.S. equity market volatility during
the quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share exclude stock-based
compensation expense, acquisition related amortizations and other
expenses, restructuring expenses, gain on bargain purchase of a business
and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. The reconciliation
between GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per share is in
the table provided.
ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated,
“Operating results for the final quarter of 2018 came in largely as
expected with strong international revenue growth and an increase in
U.S. tier 1 sales allowing the company to offset its normal sequential
seasonal trend. International revenue contributed 46.6% of the total
with strong contributions from the Asia-Pacific and LATAM regions. Our
customer engagements increased, centering around our comprehensive
portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products.
During the quarter, we also acquired SmartRG, a leading provider of
open-source connected home platforms and cloud services, whose software
approach to delivering both hardware-based and virtualized solutions
will enable us to extend the value of our open, programmable and web
scalable Mosaic Cloud platform. Looking forward, we believe that ADTRAN
is well positioned to leverage our customer, geographic and product
diversity momentum as service providers look to accelerate service
velocity and scale networks in size, scope and service capabilities.”
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash
dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018. The quarterly cash dividend is
$0.09 per common share to be paid to holders of record at the close of
business on February 7, 2019. The ex-dividend date is February 6, 2019,
and the payment date is February 21, 2019.
The Company confirmed that it will hold a conference call to discuss its
fourth quarter results Thursday, January 24, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Central
Time. ADTRAN will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit
the Investor Relations site at www.investors.adtran.com
approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the
conference call link provided.
An online replay of the conference call, as well as the text of the
Company's earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations
site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available
for at least 12 months. For more information, visit www.investors.adtran.com
or via email at investor.relations@adtran.com.
At ADTRAN, we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From
the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service
providers around the world manage and scale services that connect
people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or
urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or
residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology
infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage
cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open
ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN,
LinkedIn
and Twitter.
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect
management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. However,
these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the
successful development and market acceptance of new products, the degree
of competition in the market for such products, the product and channel
mix, component costs, manufacturing efficiencies, and other risks
detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2017. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to
differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included
in this press release.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
105,504
$
86,433
Short-term investments
3,246
16,129
Accounts receivable, net
99,385
144,150
Other receivables
36,699
26,578
Inventory, net
99,848
122,542
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,744
17,282
Total Current Assets
355,426
413,114
Property, plant and equipment, net
80,635
85,079
Other non-current assets (1)
83,144
40,645
Long-term investments
108,822
130,256
Total Assets
$
628,027
$
669,094
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable
$
61,054
$
60,632
Unearned revenue
17,940
13,070
Accrued expenses
11,746
13,232
Accrued wages and benefits
14,752
15,948
Income tax payable, net
12,518
3,936
Total Current Liabilities
118,010
106,818
Non-current unearned revenue
5,296
4,556
Other non-current liabilities
33,842
34,209
Bonds payable
24,600
25,600
Total Liabilities
181,748
171,183
Stockholders' Equity
446,279
497,911
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
628,027
$
669,094
(1) Other non-current assets includes certain
identifiable intangible assets as a result of the preliminary
purchase accounting for the acquisition of SmartRG Inc, net deferred
tax assets, goodwill and other non-current assets. The purchase
accounting is still considered preliminary pending management’s
final assessment of fair values and therefore is subject to further
adjustments. The final valuation is expected to result in goodwill
equal to the excess of the purchase price over the identifiable
intangible assets.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales
Products
$
116,873
$
95,789
$
458,232
$
540,396
Services
23,215
31,047
71,045
126,504
Total Sales
140,088
126,836
529,277
666,900
Cost of sales
Products
70,745
49,702
278,929
279,563
Services
13,955
18,325
46,783
83,702
Total Cost of Sales
84,700
68,027
325,712
363,265
Gross Profit
55,388
58,809
203,565
303,635
Selling, general and administrative expenses
28,079
31,412
124,440
135,583
Research and development expenses
31,092
31,550
124,547
130,666
Operating Income (Loss)
(3,783
)
(4,153
)
(45,422
)
37,386
Interest and dividend income
1,422
1,523
4,026
4,380
Interest expense
(135
)
(139
)
(533
)
(556
)
Net investment gain (loss)
(9,450
)
1,816
(4,050
)
4,685
Other income (expense), net
1,359
219
1,286
(1,208
)
Gain on bargain purchase of a business
—
—
11,322
—
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes
(10,587
)
(734
)
(33,371
)
44,687
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
2,140
(10,376
)
14,029
(20,847
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(8,447
)
$
(11,110
)
$
(19,342
)
$
23,840
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
47,730
48,280
47,880
48,153
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
47,730
48,280
47,880
48,699
(1)
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.40
)
$
0.50
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.40
)
$
0.49
(1)
(1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options
calculated under the treasury stock method.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Income (Loss)
$
(8,447
)
$
(11,110
)
$
(19,342
)
$
23,840
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
210
(349
)
(3,130
)
2,163
Net unrealized gains on cash flow hedges
—
196
—
—
Defined benefit plan adjustments
(3,859
)
517
(3,755
)
731
Foreign currency translation
(1,203
)
597
(4,236
)
5,999
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax
(4,852
)
961
(11,121
)
8,893
Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax
$
(13,299
)
$
(10,149
)
$
(30,463
)
$
32,733
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
(19,342
)
$
23,840
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,891
15,692
Amortization of net premium (discount) on available-for-sale
investments
(50
)
425
Net unrealized (gain) loss on long-term investments
4,050
(4,685
)
Net (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
67
(145
)
Gain on bargain purchase of a business
(11,322
)
—
Stock-based compensation expense
7,155
7,433
Deferred income taxes
(17,257
)
14,073
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
49,200
(49,103
)
Other receivables
(8,522
)
(10,222
)
Inventory
24,192
(15,518
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
10,727
(4,830
)
Accounts payable
(2,669
)
(17,742
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(3,226
)
(5,455
)
Income taxes payable
7,690
3,858
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
56,584
(42,379
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(8,110
)
(14,720
)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
—
151
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments
153,649
173,752
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(123,209
)
(93,141
)
Acquisition of business
(23,275
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(945
)
66,042
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from stock option exercises
1,483
13,412
Purchases of treasury stock
(15,532
)
(17,348
)
Dividend payments
(17,267
)
(17,368
)
Payments on long-term debt
(1,000
)
(1,100
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(32,316
)
(22,404
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
23,323
1,259
Effect of exchange rate changes
(4,252
)
5,279
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
86,433
79,895
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
105,504
$
86,433
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts
payable
$
62
$
408
Supplemental Information
Restructuring Expenses
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Restructuring expense was recorded in the following Consolidated
Statements of Income categories for the three and twelve months
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Restructuring expense included in cost of sales
$
—
$
—
$
2,761
$
—
Selling, general and administrative expense
25
59
2,686
152
Research and development expense
—
—
1,814
122
Restructuring expense included in operating expenses
25
59
4,500
274
Total restructuring expense
25
59
7,261
274
Provision for income taxes
(6
)
(23
)
(1,888
)
(107
)
Total restructuring expense, net of tax
$
19
$
36
$
5,373
$
167
Supplemental Information
Acquisition Related Expenses, Amortizations and Adjustments
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
On August 4, 2011, we closed on the acquisition of Bluesocket,
Inc., on May 4, 2012, we closed on the acquisition of the Nokia
Siemens Networks Broadband Access business (NSN BBA), on September
13, 2016, we closed on the acquisition of CommScope’s active fiber
business (CommScope), on March 19, 2018, we closed on the
acquisition of Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp.’s North American
EPON business (Sumitomo), and on November 30, 2018, we closed on
the acquisition of SmartRG Inc. (SmartRG). Acquisition related
expenses, amortizations and adjustments for the three and twelve
months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 for all five transactions
are as follows:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Bluesocket, Inc. acquisition
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
—
$
158
$
369
$
632
NSN BBA acquisition
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
85
95
355
527
Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments
2
—
3
39
Subtotal - NSN BBA acquisition
87
95
358
566
CommScope acquisition
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
110
219
483
1,732
Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments
3
3
4
88
Acquisition related professional fees, travel and other expenses
—
—
—
8
Subtotal - CommScope acquisition
113
222
487
1,828
Sumitomo acquisition
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
663
—
2,097
—
Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments
7
—
86
—
Acquisition related professional fees, travel and other expenses
(1
)
—
123
—
Subtotal - Sumitomo acquisition
669
—
2,306
—
SmartRG acquisition
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
150
—
150
—
Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments
181
—
181
—
Acquisition related professional fees, travel and other expenses
233
—
233
—
Subtotal - SmartRG acquisition
564
—
564
—
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and
adjustments
1,433
475
4,084
3,026
Provision for income taxes
(378
)
(178
)
(1,080
)
(1,135
)
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and
adjustments, net of tax
$
1,055
$
297
$
3,004
$
1,891
The acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments
above were recorded in the following Consolidated Statements of
Income categories for the three and twelve months ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cost of goods sold
$
542
$
2
$
1,381
$
88
Selling, general and administrative expenses
583
51
1,457
215
Research and development expenses
308
422
1,246
2,723
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and
adjustments included in operating expenses
891
473
2,703
2,938
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and
adjustments
1,433
475
4,084
3,026
Provision for income taxes
(378
)
(178
)
(1,080
)
(1,135
)
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and
adjustments, net of tax
$
1,055
$
297
$
3,004
$
1,891
Supplemental Information
Stock-based Compensation Expense
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of sales
$
120
$
98
$
418
$
379
Selling, general and administrative expense
1,065
1,045
3,989
4,063
Research and development expense
727
717
2,748
2,991
Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses
1,792
1,762
6,737
7,054
Total stock-based compensation expense
1,912
1,860
7,155
7,433
Tax benefit for expense associated with non-qualified options, PSUs,
RSUs and restricted stock
(416
)
(484
)
(1,432
)
(1,699
)
Total stock-based compensation expense, net of tax
$
1,496
$
1,376
$
5,723
$
5,734
Reconciliation of GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted, to
Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share, diluted
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.40
)
$
0.49
Restructuring expense
—
—
0.11
—
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments
0.02
0.01
0.06
0.04
Stock-based compensation expense
0.03
0.03
0.12
0.12
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
—
0.24
—
0.24
Gain on bargain purchase of a business
—
—
(0.24
)
—
Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted