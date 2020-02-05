ADTRAN, Inc. : Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter 2019 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) (“ADTRAN” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2019. For the quarter, revenue was $115.8 million compared to $140.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were a net loss of $12.7 million compared to a net loss of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings per share was a loss of $0.26 per share compared to a loss of $0.18 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings were a net loss of $3.2 million compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per share was a loss of $0.07 per share compared to a non-GAAP loss of $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP loss per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related amortizations and other expenses, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, asset impairments, gain on bargain purchase of a business and certain other contingencies and the reimbursement from a claim settlement. The reconciliation between GAAP net loss and loss per share to non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP loss per share is set forth in the table provided below.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “While the U.S. market remains challenging, we saw a solid performance in our international business. We continue to see activity building around our 10G PON and fiber extension solutions across all geographies we serve, most notably in Europe. We believe we are at the beginning of a significant investment cycle for fiber deployment driven by technology advancements, regulatory influences and vendor disruption.”

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is $0.09 per common share to be paid to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2020. The payment date will be March 5, 2020.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions, which forward-looking statements reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the successful development and market acceptance of new products, the degree of competition in the market for such products, the product and channel mix, component costs, manufacturing efficiencies, and other risks detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed in the table below non-GAAP operating loss, which has been reconciled to operating loss, and non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, which have been reconciled to net loss and loss per share - basic and diluted, in each case as reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items which management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our ongoing operations. Additionally, these measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. The presentation of non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP loss per share – basic and diluted, when combined with the U.S. GAAP presentation of operating loss, net loss, and net loss per share – basic and diluted, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP loss per share - basic and diluted may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,215 $ 105,504 Short-term investments 30,801 3,246 Accounts receivable, net 90,531 99,385 Other receivables 16,566 36,699 Inventory, net 97,987 99,848 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,892 10,744 Total Current Assets 319,992 355,426 Property, plant and equipment, net 73,708 80,635 Deferred tax assets, net 7,561 37,187 Goodwill 6,968 7,106 Intangibles, net 27,821 33,183 Other non-current assets 14,261 5,668 Long-term investments 94,489 108,822 Total Assets $ 544,800 $ 628,027 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 44,552 $ 60,054 Bonds payable 24,600 1,000 Unearned revenue 11,963 17,940 Accrued expenses 13,876 11,746 Accrued wages and benefits 14,929 14,752 Income tax payable, net 3,512 12,518 Total Current Liabilities 113,432 118,010 Non-current unearned revenue 6,012 5,296 Other non-current liabilities 45,969 33,842 Bonds payable — 24,600 Total Liabilities 165,413 181,748 Stockholders' Equity 379,387 446,279 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 544,800 $ 628,027

Consolidated Statements of Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales Products $ 96,219 $ 116,873 $ 455,226 $ 458,232 Services 19,568 23,215 74,835 71,045 Total Sales 115,787 140,088 530,061 529,277 Cost of sales Products 56,481 70,745 263,834 278,929 Services 12,260 13,955 47,223 46,783 Total Cost of Sales 68,741 84,700 311,057 325,712 Gross Profit 47,046 55,388 219,004 203,565 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,934 28,079 130,597 124,440 Research and development expenses 31,221 31,092 126,767 124,547 Asset impairments — — 3,872 — Gain on contingency — — (1,230 ) — Operating Loss (15,109 ) (3,783 ) (41,002 ) (45,422 ) Interest and dividend income 872 1,422 2,765 4,026 Interest expense (129 ) (135 ) (511 ) (533 ) Net investment gain (loss) 3,239 (9,450 ) 11,434 (4,050 ) Other income (expense), net (768 ) 1,359 1,498 1,286 Gain on bargain purchase of a business — — — 11,322 Loss Before Income Taxes (11,895 ) (10,587 ) (25,816 ) (33,371 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (768 ) 2,140 (28,205 ) 14,029 Net Loss $ (12,663 ) $ (8,447 ) $ (54,021 ) $ (19,342 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 47,936 47,730 47,836 47,880 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 47,936 47,730 47,836 47,880 Loss per common share – basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.40 ) Loss per common share – diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.40 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (54,021 ) $ (19,342 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,771 15,891 Asset impairments 3,872 — Amortization of net discount on available-for-sale investments (100 ) (50 ) Net (gain) loss on long-term investments (11,434 ) 4,050 Net (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 67 67 Gain on bargain purchase of a business — (11,322 ) Gain on contingency payment (1,230 ) — Gain on life insurance proceeds (1,000 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 6,962 7,155 Deferred income taxes 30,070 (17,257 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 8,282 49,200 Other receivables 20,046 (8,522 ) Inventory, net 1,571 24,192 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,180 10,727 Accounts payable, net (13,813 ) (3,799 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,559 ) (3,226 ) Income taxes payable (8,705 ) 7,690 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (41 ) 55,454 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,494 ) (8,110 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 47,268 153,649 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (48,578 ) (123,209 ) Life insurance proceeds received 1,000 — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 13 (22,045 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,791 ) 285 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 526 1,483 Purchases of treasury stock (184 ) (15,532 ) Dividend payments (17,212 ) (17,267 ) Payments on long-term debt (1,000 ) (1,100 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,870 ) (32,416 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (27,702 ) 23,323 Effect of exchange rate changes (1,587 ) (4,252 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 105,504 86,433 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 76,215 $ 105,504 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for interest $ 512 $ 534 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 9,357 $ 4,104 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 90 $ 62 Contingent payment $ — $ 1,230

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss (Unaudited) Three Months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Loss $ (15,109 ) $ (3,783 ) $ (41,002 ) $ (45,422 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 1,357 (1) 1,433 (5 ) 5,703 (8) 4,084 (14 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,778 (2) 1,912 (6 ) 6,962 (9) 7,155 (15 ) Restructuring expenses 1,356 (3) 25 (7 ) 6,014 (10 ) 7,261 (16 ) Deferred compensation income (expense) 536 (4) (3,739 ) (4 ) 2,767 (4) (3,119 ) (4) Asset impairments — — 3,872 (11 ) — Gain on contingency — — (1,230 ) (12 ) — Settlement income — — (746 ) (13 ) — Non-GAAP Operating Loss $ (10,082 ) $ (4,152 ) $ (17,660 ) $ (30,041 )

(1) $0.4 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (2) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (3) $0.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees (as amended and restated as of June 1, 2010) per ASU 2016-01, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of income. (5) $0.5 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (6) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (7) $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (8) $1.7 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (9) $0.4 million is included in total cost of sales, $3.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (10) $0.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (11) Includes abandonment of certain information technology projects. (12) Includes gain related to unearned contingent liabilities recognized upon the acquisition of a business in November 2018. (13) Includes income related to certain freight forwarder claim settlements which were received during the three months ended June 30, 2019, all of which is included in total cost of sales on the consolidated statements of income. (14) $1.4 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (15) $0.4 million is included in total cost of sales, $4.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (16) $2.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Loss and Loss per Common Share – Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share – Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) Three Months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Loss $ (12,663 ) $ (8,447 ) $ (54,021 ) $ (19,342 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 1,357 1,433 5,703 4,084 Stock-based compensation expense 1,778 1,912 6,962 7,155 Restructuring expenses 1,356 25 6,014 7,261 Pension expense(1) 195 59 795 247 Valuation allowance 5,993 — 43,048 — Asset impairments — — 3,872 — Gain on contingency — — (1,230 ) — Settlement income — — (746 ) — Gain on bargain purchase of a business — — — (11,322 ) Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) (1,252 ) (818 ) (5,674 ) (4,476 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (3,236 ) $ (5,836 ) $ 4,723 $ (16,393 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 47,936 47,730 47,836 47,880 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 47,936 47,730 47,836 47,880 Loss per common share - basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.40 ) Loss per common share - diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.40 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.34 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.34 )

(1) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

