ADTRAN, Inc. : Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
0
10/16/2018 | 08:08pm EDT
ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) reported results for the third quarter 2018.
For the quarter, sales were $140.3 million compared to $185.1 million
for the third quarter of 2017. Net income was $7.6 million compared to
$15.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. Earnings per share,
assuming dilution, were $0.16 compared to $0.33 for the third quarter of
2017. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.21 compared to $0.37 for the
third quarter of 2017. GAAP earnings per share include the expense of
stock-based compensation, acquisition related amortizations and other
expenses, and restructuring expenses. The reconciliation between GAAP
earnings per share, diluted, and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted,
is in the table provided.
ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Total
revenue for the quarter grew 10% sequentially, including the effect of a
late start to our G.fast shipments to the Asia-Pacific region.
Notwithstanding the G.fast shipment impact, our third quarter results
showed strong improvements in gross margins and operating expenses. On a
regional basis, sales contributions followed typical seasonal patterns
with growth in the Americas, expected seasonal declines in Europe and
growth in Asia-Pacific, driven by new customer activity. Looking
forward, we are very encouraged by the continued momentum in
ultra-broadband shipments to both carriers and MSOs globally as service
providers continue to evolve their networks to meet changing customer
expectations.”
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash
dividend for the third quarter of 2018. The quarterly cash dividend is
$0.09 per common share to be paid to holders of record at the close of
business on October 31, 2018. The ex-dividend date is October 30, 2018,
and the payment date is November 14, 2018.
The Company confirmed that it will hold its third quarter conference
call Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. ADTRAN will
webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit the Investor Relations
site at www.investors.adtran.com
approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the
conference call link provided.
An online replay of the conference call, as well as the text of the
Company’s earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations
site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available
for at least 12 months. For more information, visit www.investors.adtran.com
or via email at investor.relations@adtran.com.
ADTRAN, Inc. is the leading global provider of networking and
communications equipment. ADTRAN’s products enable voice, data, video
and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures.
ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private
enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users
worldwide. Please visit us at www.adtran.com,
LinkedIn,
Facebook
and Twitter.
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect
management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. However,
these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the
successful development and market acceptance of new products, the degree
of competition in the market for such products, the product and channel
mix, component costs, manufacturing efficiencies, and other risks
detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2017. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to
differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included
in this press release.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In
thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94,173
$
86,433
Short-term investments
5,912
16,129
Accounts receivable, net
101,865
144,150
Other receivables
30,084
26,578
Inventory, net
106,060
122,542
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,428
17,282
Total Current Assets
348,522
413,114
Property, plant and equipment, net
81,457
85,079
Deferred tax assets, net
39,595
23,428
Goodwill
3,492
3,492
Other assets
31,523
13,725
Long-term investments
144,241
130,256
Total Assets
$
648,830
$
669,094
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable
$
65,032
$
60,632
Unearned revenue
17,004
13,070
Accrued expenses
14,548
13,232
Accrued wages and benefits
12,604
15,948
Income tax payable
14,340
3,936
Total Current Liabilities
123,528
106,818
Non-current unearned revenue
3,846
4,556
Other non-current liabilities
32,255
34,209
Bonds payable
25,600
25,600
Total Liabilities
185,229
171,183
Stockholders' Equity
463,601
497,911
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
648,830
$
669,094
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In
thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales
Products
$
121,043
$
145,467
$
341,359
$
444,607
Services
19,292
39,645
47,830
95,457
Total Sales
140,335
185,112
389,189
540,064
Cost of Sales
Products
69,943
73,534
208,184
229,861
Services
11,944
25,087
32,828
65,377
Total Cost of Sales
81,887
98,621
241,012
295,238
Gross Profit
58,448
86,491
148,177
244,826
Selling, general and administrative expenses
30,750
34,676
96,361
104,171
Research and development expenses
29,877
33,588
93,455
99,116
Operating Income (Loss)
(2,179
)
18,227
(41,639
)
41,539
Interest and dividend income
825
952
2,604
2,857
Interest expense
(134
)
(139
)
(398
)
(417
)
Net realized investment gain
4,507
1,009
5,400
2,869
Other income (expense), net
201
(842
)
(73
)
(1,427
)
Gain on bargain purchase of a business
—
—
11,322
—
Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes
3,220
19,207
(22,784
)
45,421
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
4,369
(3,309
)
11,889
(10,471
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
7,589
$
15,898
$
(10,895
)
$
34,950
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
47,710
47,870
47,927
48,110
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted(1)
47,834
48,531
47,994
48,618
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
0.16
$
0.33
$
(0.23
)
$
0.73
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted(1)
$
0.16
$
0.33
$
(0.23
)
$
0.72
(1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options
calculated under the treasury stock method.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In
thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Income (Loss)
$
7,589
$
15,898
$
(10,895
)
$
34,950
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(32
)
804
(3,340
)
2,512
Net unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges
—
142
—
(196
)
Defined benefit plan adjustments
37
73
104
214
Foreign currency translation
(451
)
1,541
(3,033
)
5,402
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax
(446
)
2,560
(6,269
)
7,932
Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax
$
7,143
$
18,458
$
(17,164
)
$
42,882
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In
thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(10,895
)
$
34,950
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,952
12,034
Amortization of net premium on available-for-sale investments
(14
)
352
Net realized gain on long-term investments
(5,400
)
(2,869
)
Net (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
68
(10
)
Gain on bargain purchase of a business
(11,322
)
—
Stock-based compensation expense
5,243
5,573
Deferred income taxes
(20,368
)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
41,166
(6,975
)
Other receivables
(1,842
)
(2,924
)
Inventory
16,543
(9,483
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
8,722
(9,647
)
Accounts payable
5,223
(4,727
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
156
(2,820
)
Income tax payable
9,461
8,571
Net cash provided by operating activities
48,693
22,025
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(5,695
)
(12,304
)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
—
16
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments
116,757
137,272
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(115,271
)
(79,713
)
Acquisition of business
(7,806
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(12,015
)
45,271
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from stock option exercises
1,321
6,606
Purchases of treasury stock
(14,185
)
(17,348
)
Dividend payments
(12,976
)
(13,031
)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(25,840
)
(23,773
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
10,838
43,523
Effect of exchange rate changes
(3,098
)
4,835
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
86,433
79,895
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
94,173
$
128,253
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts
payable
$
355
$
272
Supplemental Information Restructuring Expenses (Unaudited) (In
thousands)
Restructuring expense was recorded in the following Consolidated
Statements of Income categories for the three and nine months
ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Restructuring expense included in cost of sales
$
—
$
—
$
2,761
$
—
Selling, general and administrative expense
261
93
2,661
93
Research and development expense
—
122
1,814
122
Restructuring expense included in operating expenses
261
215
4,475
215
Total restructuring expense
261
215
7,236
215
Provision for income taxes
(68
)
(84
)
(1,882
)
(84
)
Total restructuring expense, net of tax
$
193
$
131
$
5,354
$
131
Supplemental Information Acquisition Related
Expenses, Amortizations and Adjustments (Unaudited) (In
thousands)
On August 4, 2011, we closed on the acquisition of Bluesocket,
Inc., on May 4, 2012, we closed on the acquisition of the Nokia
Siemens Networks Broadband Access business (NSN BBA), on September
13, 2016, we closed on the acquisition of CommScope’s active fiber
business (CommScope), and on March 19, 2018, we closed on the
acquisition of Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp.’s North American
EPON business (Sumitomo). Acquisition related expenses,
amortizations and adjustments for the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2018 and 2017 for all four transactions are as
follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Bluesocket, Inc. acquisition
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
53
$
158
$
369
$
474
NSN BBA acquisition
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
88
95
270
432
Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments
—
1
1
39
Subtotal - NSN BBA acquisition
88
96
271
471
CommScope acquisition
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
123
219
373
1,513
Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments
—
4
1
85
Acquisition related professional fees, travel and other expenses
—
—
—
8
Subtotal - CommScope acquisition
123
223
374
1,606
Sumitomo acquisition
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
662
—
1,434
—
Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments
—
—
79
—
Acquisition related professional fees, travel and other expenses
—
—
124
—
Subtotal - Sumitomo acquisition
662
—
1,637
—
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments
926
477
2,651
2,551
Provision for income taxes
(245
)
(178
)
(702
)
(957
)
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and
adjustments, net of tax
$
681
$
299
$
1,949
$
1,594
The acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments
above were recorded in the following Consolidated Statements of
Income categories for the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cost of goods sold
$
350
$
5
$
839
$
86
Selling, general and administrative expenses
289
50
874
164
Research and development expenses
287
422
938
2,301
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and
adjustments included in operating expenses
576
472
1,812
2,465
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and
adjustments
926
477
2,651
2,551
Provision for income taxes
(245
)
(178
)
(702
)
(957
)
Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and
adjustments, net of tax
$
681
$
299
$
1,949
$
1,594
Supplemental Information Stock-based Compensation
Expense (Unaudited) (In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of sales
$
101
$
97
$
298
$
281
Selling, general and administrative expense
894
994
2,924
3,018
Research and development expense
645
743
2,021
2,274
Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses
1,539
1,737
4,945
5,292
Total stock-based compensation expense
1,640
1,834
5,243
5,573
Tax benefit for expense associated with non-qualified options,
PSUs, RSUs and restricted stock
(292
)
(402
)
(1,016
)
(1,215
)
Total stock-based compensation expense, net of tax
$
1,348
$
1,432
$
4,227
$
4,358
Reconciliation of GAAP net income per share, diluted, to Non-GAAP
net income per share, diluted (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$
0.16
$
0.33
$
(0.23
)
$
0.72
Restructuring expense
—
—
0.11
—
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.03
Stock-based compensation expense
0.03
0.03
0.09
0.09
Gain on bargain purchase of a business
—
—
(0.24
)
—
Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted(1)