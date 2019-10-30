ADTRAN, Inc. : Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2019 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) (“ADTRAN” or the “Company”) reported financial results for the third quarter 2019. For the quarter, revenue was $114.1 million compared to $140.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net income was a net loss of $46.1 million compared to net income of $7.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Earnings per share was a loss of $0.96 per share compared to earnings per share, assuming dilution, of $0.16 for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was a net loss of $2.8 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per share was a loss of $0.06 per share compared to non-GAAP income per share, assuming dilution, of $0.21 for the third quarter of 2018. Earnings per share was affected by a one-time, non-cash, valuation allowance of $37.1 million, that was recorded to income tax expense in the Company’s consolidated income statement to reduce the carrying value of the Company’s deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP earnings per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related amortizations and other expenses, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, asset impairments, gain on bargain purchase of a business and other contingencies and the reimbursement from a claim settlement. The reconciliation between GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share is in the table provided.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Our progress in the quarter was overshadowed by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and a slowdown in spending by a Tier 1 customer in Europe. With the exception of these two international customers, our business grew 20% over the previous period which was largely driven by increased sales in our GPON fiber access business and strong results in ONT sales. Our GPON business grew 38% year-to-date as compared to the same period last year and we continue to gain strong traction globally with our 10G PON and fiber-extension solutions. During the quarter, ADTRAN introduced a range of new products, services and technology innovations that we believe will be instrumental in our success moving forward.”

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is $0.09 per common share to be paid to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2019. The payment date will be December 2, 2019.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions, which forward-looking statements reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the successful development and market acceptance of new products, the degree of competition in the market for such products, the product and channel mix, component costs, manufacturing efficiencies, and other risks detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed non-GAAP operating income (loss) which has been reconciled to operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted which have been reconciled to net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted as reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP). These measures exclude certain items which management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our ongoing operations. Additionally, these measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. The presentation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share- basic and diluted, when combined with the U.S. GAAP presentation of operating income (loss), net income (loss), and net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,407 $ 105,504 Short-term investments 28,754 3,246 Accounts receivable, net 90,647 99,385 Other receivables 18,927 36,699 Inventory, net 104,941 99,848 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,327 10,744 Total Current Assets 350,003 355,426 Property, plant and equipment, net 73,384 80,635 Deferred tax assets, net 6,492 37,187 Goodwill 6,968 7,106 Intangibles, net 29,113 33,183 Other assets 23,283 5,668 Long-term investments 90,632 108,822 Total Assets $ 579,875 $ 628,027 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 52,842 $ 60,054 Bonds payable 25,600 1,000 Unearned revenue 14,022 17,940 Accrued expenses 15,697 11,746 Accrued wages and benefits 16,569 14,752 Income tax payable, net 3,420 12,518 Total Current Liabilities 128,150 118,010 Non-current unearned revenue 4,581 5,296 Other non-current liabilities 52,189 33,842 Bonds payable — 24,600 Total Liabilities 184,920 181,748 Stockholders' Equity 394,955 446,279 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 579,875 $ 628,027

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales Network Solutions $ 94,018 $ 121,043 $ 359,007 $ 341,359 Services & Support 20,074 19,292 55,267 47,830 Total Sales 114,092 140,335 414,274 389,189 Cost of Sales Network Solutions 56,444 69,943 207,353 208,184 Services & Support 11,317 11,944 34,963 32,828 Total Cost of Sales 67,761 81,887 242,316 241,012 Gross Profit 46,331 58,448 171,958 148,177 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,912 30,750 99,663 96,361 Research and development expenses 31,835 29,877 95,546 93,455 Asset impairments 3,872 — 3,872 — Gain on contingency — — (1,230 ) — Operating Loss (20,288 ) (2,179 ) (25,893 ) (41,639 ) Interest and dividend income 610 825 1,893 2,604 Interest expense (128 ) (134 ) (382 ) (398 ) Net investment gain (loss) (216 ) 4,507 8,195 5,400 Other income (expense), net 1,616 201 2,266 (73 ) Gain on bargain purchase of a business, net — — — 11,322 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (18,406 ) 3,220 (13,921 ) (22,784 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (27,717 ) 4,369 (27,437 ) 11,889 Net Income (Loss) $ (46,123 ) $ 7,589 $ (41,358 ) $ (10,895 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 47,824 47,710 47,803 47,927 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 47,824 47,834 (1) 47,803 47,927 Earnings (loss) per common share – basic $ (0.96 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.87 ) $ (0.23 ) Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted $ (0.96 ) $ 0.16 (1) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.23 )

(1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income (Loss) $ (46,123 ) $ 7,589 $ (41,358 ) $ (10,895 ) Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (15 ) (32 ) 277 (3,340 ) Defined benefit plan adjustments 90 37 361 104 Foreign currency translation (2,486 ) (451 ) (3,113 ) (3,033 ) Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax (2,411 ) (446 ) (2,475 ) (6,269 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax $ (48,534 ) $ 7,143 $ (43,833 ) $ (17,164 )

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (41,358 ) $ (10,895 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,315 11,952 Asset impairments 3,872 — Amortization of net premium (discount) on available-for-sale investments (86 ) (14 ) Net gain on long-term investments (8,195 ) (5,400 ) Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 58 68 Gain on contingency (1,230 ) — Gain on life insurance proceeds (1,000 ) — Gain on bargain purchase of a business — (11,322 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,184 5,243 Deferred income taxes 30,421 (20,368 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7,603 41,166 Other receivables 17,645 (1,842 ) Inventory, net (5,998 ) 16,543 Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,071 ) 8,722 Accounts payable, net (5,569 ) 5,223 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,564 156 Income tax payable (5,073 ) 9,461 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,082 48,693 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,008 ) (5,695 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of debt and equity investments 38,561 116,757 Purchases of debt and equity investments (37,223 ) (115,271 ) Life insurance proceeds received 1,000 — Acquisition of business 13 (7,806 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,657 ) (12,015 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 526 1,321 Purchases of treasury stock (184 ) (14,185 ) Dividend payments (12,908 ) (12,976 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,566 ) (25,840 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,141 ) 10,838 Effect of exchange rate changes (2,956 ) (3,098 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 105,504 86,433 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 96,407 $ 94,173 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 135 $ 355

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Loss $ (20,288 ) $ (2,179 ) $ (25,893 ) $ (41,639 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 1,343 (1) 926 (6 ) 4,346 (9) 2,651 (14 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,871 (2) 1,640 (7 ) 5,184 (10 ) 5,243 (15 ) Restructuring expenses 1,195 (3) 261 (8 ) 4,658 (11 ) 7,236 (16 ) Deferred compensation income (expense) (576 ) (4) 874 (4 ) 2,231 (4) 620 (4) Asset impairments 3,872 (5) — 3,872 (5) — Gain on contingency — — (1,230 ) (12 ) — Settlement income — — (746 ) (13 ) — Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (12,583 ) $ 1,522 $ (7,578 ) $ (25,889 )

(1) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (2) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (3) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees (as amended and restated as of June 1, 2010) per ASU 2016-01, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of income. (5) Includes abandonment of certain information technology projects. (6) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (7) $0.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (8) $0.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (9) $1.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (10) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (11) $0.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (12) Includes gain related to unearned contingent liabilities recognized upon the acquisition of a business in November 2018. (13) Includes income related to certain freight forwarder claim settlements which were received during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, all of which is included in total cost of sales on the consolidated statements of income. (14) $0.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (15) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (16) $2.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Common Share – Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share – Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income (Loss) $ (46,123 ) $ 7,589 $ (41,358 ) $ (10,895 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 1,343 926 4,346 2,651 Stock-based compensation expense 1,871 1,640 5,184 5,243 Restructuring expenses 1,195 261 4,658 7,236 Pension expense(1) 198 61 600 188 Asset impairments 3,872 — 3,872 — Valuation allowance 37,055 — 37,055 — Gain on contingency — — (1,230 ) — Settlement income — — (746 ) — Gain on bargain purchase of a business — — — (11,322 ) Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) (2,186 ) (624 ) (4,424 ) (3,658 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (2,775 ) $ 9,853 $ 7,957 $ (10,557 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 47,824 47,710 47,803 47,927 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 47,824 47,834 47,803 47,927 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.96 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.87 ) $ (0.23 ) Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.96 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.87 ) $ (0.23 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ (0.22 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ (0.22 )

1) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

