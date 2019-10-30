ADTRAN, Inc. : Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2019 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
10/30/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) (“ADTRAN” or the “Company”) reported financial results for the third quarter 2019. For the quarter, revenue was $114.1 million compared to $140.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net income was a net loss of $46.1 million compared to net income of $7.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Earnings per share was a loss of $0.96 per share compared to earnings per share, assuming dilution, of $0.16 for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was a net loss of $2.8 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per share was a loss of $0.06 per share compared to non-GAAP income per share, assuming dilution, of $0.21 for the third quarter of 2018. Earnings per share was affected by a one-time, non-cash, valuation allowance of $37.1 million, that was recorded to income tax expense in the Company’s consolidated income statement to reduce the carrying value of the Company’s deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP earnings per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related amortizations and other expenses, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, asset impairments, gain on bargain purchase of a business and other contingencies and the reimbursement from a claim settlement. The reconciliation between GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share is in the table provided.
ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Our progress in the quarter was overshadowed by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and a slowdown in spending by a Tier 1 customer in Europe. With the exception of these two international customers, our business grew 20% over the previous period which was largely driven by increased sales in our GPON fiber access business and strong results in ONT sales. Our GPON business grew 38% year-to-date as compared to the same period last year and we continue to gain strong traction globally with our 10G PON and fiber-extension solutions. During the quarter, ADTRAN introduced a range of new products, services and technology innovations that we believe will be instrumental in our success moving forward.”
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is $0.09 per common share to be paid to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2019. The payment date will be December 2, 2019.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
96,407
$
105,504
Short-term investments
28,754
3,246
Accounts receivable, net
90,647
99,385
Other receivables
18,927
36,699
Inventory, net
104,941
99,848
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,327
10,744
Total Current Assets
350,003
355,426
Property, plant and equipment, net
73,384
80,635
Deferred tax assets, net
6,492
37,187
Goodwill
6,968
7,106
Intangibles, net
29,113
33,183
Other assets
23,283
5,668
Long-term investments
90,632
108,822
Total Assets
$
579,875
$
628,027
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable
$
52,842
$
60,054
Bonds payable
25,600
1,000
Unearned revenue
14,022
17,940
Accrued expenses
15,697
11,746
Accrued wages and benefits
16,569
14,752
Income tax payable, net
3,420
12,518
Total Current Liabilities
128,150
118,010
Non-current unearned revenue
4,581
5,296
Other non-current liabilities
52,189
33,842
Bonds payable
—
24,600
Total Liabilities
184,920
181,748
Stockholders' Equity
394,955
446,279
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
579,875
$
628,027
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
Network Solutions
$
94,018
$
121,043
$
359,007
$
341,359
Services & Support
20,074
19,292
55,267
47,830
Total Sales
114,092
140,335
414,274
389,189
Cost of Sales
Network Solutions
56,444
69,943
207,353
208,184
Services & Support
11,317
11,944
34,963
32,828
Total Cost of Sales
67,761
81,887
242,316
241,012
Gross Profit
46,331
58,448
171,958
148,177
Selling, general and administrative expenses
30,912
30,750
99,663
96,361
Research and development expenses
31,835
29,877
95,546
93,455
Asset impairments
3,872
—
3,872
—
Gain on contingency
—
—
(1,230
)
—
Operating Loss
(20,288
)
(2,179
)
(25,893
)
(41,639
)
Interest and dividend income
610
825
1,893
2,604
Interest expense
(128
)
(134
)
(382
)
(398
)
Net investment gain (loss)
(216
)
4,507
8,195
5,400
Other income (expense), net
1,616
201
2,266
(73
)
Gain on bargain purchase of a business, net
—
—
—
11,322
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(18,406
)
3,220
(13,921
)
(22,784
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(27,717
)
4,369
(27,437
)
11,889
Net Income (Loss)
$
(46,123
)
$
7,589
$
(41,358
)
$
(10,895
)
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
47,824
47,710
47,803
47,927
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
47,824
47,834
(1)
47,803
47,927
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
(0.96
)
$
0.16
$
(0.87
)
$
(0.23
)
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$
(0.96
)
$
0.16
(1)
$
(0.87
)
$
(0.23
)
(1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income (Loss)
$
(46,123
)
$
7,589
$
(41,358
)
$
(10,895
)
Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(15
)
(32
)
277
(3,340
)
Defined benefit plan adjustments
90
37
361
104
Foreign currency translation
(2,486
)
(451
)
(3,113
)
(3,033
)
Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax
(2,411
)
(446
)
(2,475
)
(6,269
)
Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax
$
(48,534
)
$
7,143
$
(43,833
)
$
(17,164
)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(41,358
)
$
(10,895
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,315
11,952
Asset impairments
3,872
—
Amortization of net premium (discount) on available-for-sale investments
(86
)
(14
)
Net gain on long-term investments
(8,195
)
(5,400
)
Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
58
68
Gain on contingency
(1,230
)
—
Gain on life insurance proceeds
(1,000
)
—
Gain on bargain purchase of a business
—
(11,322
)
Stock-based compensation expense
5,184
5,243
Deferred income taxes
30,421
(20,368
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
7,603
41,166
Other receivables
17,645
(1,842
)
Inventory, net
(5,998
)
16,543
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(10,071
)
8,722
Accounts payable, net
(5,569
)
5,223
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
10,564
156
Income tax payable
(5,073
)
9,461
Net cash provided by operating activities
10,082
48,693
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(6,008
)
(5,695
)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of debt and equity investments
38,561
116,757
Purchases of debt and equity investments
(37,223
)
(115,271
)
Life insurance proceeds received
1,000
—
Acquisition of business
13
(7,806
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,657
)
(12,015
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from stock option exercises
526
1,321
Purchases of treasury stock
(184
)
(14,185
)
Dividend payments
(12,908
)
(12,976
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(12,566
)
(25,840
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(6,141
)
10,838
Effect of exchange rate changes
(2,956
)
(3,098
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
105,504
86,433
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
96,407
$
94,173
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable
$
135
$
355
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
Three Months ended
September 30,
Nine Months ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating Loss
$
(20,288
)
$
(2,179
)
$
(25,893
)
$
(41,639
)
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments
1,343
(1)
926
(6
)
4,346
(9)
2,651
(14
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,871
(2)
1,640
(7
)
5,184
(10
)
5,243
(15
)
Restructuring expenses
1,195
(3)
261
(8
)
4,658
(11
)
7,236
(16
)
Deferred compensation income (expense)
(576
)
(4)
874
(4
)
2,231
(4)
620
(4)
Asset impairments
3,872
(5)
—
3,872
(5)
—
Gain on contingency
—
—
(1,230
)
(12
)
—
Settlement income
—
—
(746
)
(13
)
—
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$
(12,583
)
$
1,522
$
(7,578
)
$
(25,889
)
(1)
$0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(2)
$0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(3)
$0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(4)
Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees (as amended and restated as of June 1, 2010) per ASU 2016-01, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statement of income.
(5)
Includes abandonment of certain information technology projects.
(6)
$0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(7)
$0.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(8)
$0.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(9)
$1.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(10)
$0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(11)
$0.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(12)
Includes gain related to unearned contingent liabilities recognized upon the acquisition of a business in November 2018.
(13)
Includes income related to certain freight forwarder claim settlements which were received during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, all of which is included in total cost of sales on the consolidated statements of income.
(14)
$0.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(15)
$0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
(16)
$2.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Common Share – Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP
Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share – Basic and Diluted
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income (Loss)
$
(46,123
)
$
7,589
$
(41,358
)
$
(10,895
)
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments
1,343
926
4,346
2,651
Stock-based compensation expense
1,871
1,640
5,184
5,243
Restructuring expenses
1,195
261
4,658
7,236
Pension expense(1)
198
61
600
188
Asset impairments
3,872
—
3,872
—
Valuation allowance
37,055
—
37,055
—
Gain on contingency
—
—
(1,230
)
—
Settlement income
—
—
(746
)
—
Gain on bargain purchase of a business
—
—
—
(11,322
)
Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss)
(2,186
)
(624
)
(4,424
)
(3,658
)
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,775
)
$
9,853
$
7,957
$
(10,557
)
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
47,824
47,710
47,803
47,927
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
47,824
47,834
47,803
47,927
Earnings (loss) per common share - basic
$
(0.96
)
$
0.16
$
(0.87
)
$
(0.23
)
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$
(0.96
)
$
0.16
$
(0.87
)
$
(0.23
)
Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - basic
$
(0.06
)
$
0.21
$
0.17
$
(0.22
)
Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
0.21
$
0.17
$
(0.22
)
1) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.