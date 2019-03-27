ADTRAN, Inc. : to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2019

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced today that the Company will
release its financial results for the first quarter 2019 after market
close on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Company will conduct a
conference call on Thursday, April 18, 2019 to discuss the results for
the quarter.
What: ADTRAN Earnings Call
When: 9:30 a.m. Central
Time on Thursday, April 18, 2019
Where: www.adtran.com/investor
ADTRAN will webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit ADTRAN’s
Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor
approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the
conference call link provided. An online replay of the conference call,
as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor
Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for
at least 12 months.
