ADTRAN, Inc.    ADTN

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

ADTRAN, Inc. : to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2019

0
03/27/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter 2019 after market close on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, April 18, 2019 to discuss the results for the quarter.

What: ADTRAN Earnings Call
When: 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 18, 2019
Where: www.adtran.com/investor

ADTRAN will webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit ADTRAN’s Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 601 M
EBIT 2019 -0,43 M
Net income 2019 -0,30 M
Finance 2019 213 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 59,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 677 M
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Senior Vice President-Operations
Roger D. Shannon CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
James Denson Wilson Senior Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Eduard Scheiterer Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.31.94%677
CISCO SYSTEMS22.82%234 320
QUALCOMM1.92%70 198
NOKIA OYJ2.07%32 586
ERICSSON AB10.52%31 101
ARISTA NETWORKS47.03%23 461
