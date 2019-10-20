Log in
ADTRAN : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds ADTRAN, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ADTN

10/20/2019

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) from February 28, 2019 through October 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 16, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ADTRAN investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the ADTRAN class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1692.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer; and (5) as a result, ADTRAN’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 16, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1692.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 526 M
EBIT 2019 -3,56 M
Net income 2019 -46,1 M
Finance 2019 194 M
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 -26,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 461 M
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,08  $
Last Close Price 9,63  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
James Denson Wilson Senior Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Eduard Scheiterer Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.-10.34%461
CISCO SYSTEMS7.80%198 298
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.31.41%42 678
ERICSSON AB14.17%30 336
NOKIA OYJ-6.28%29 484
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS52.16%29 156
