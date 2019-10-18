Log in
ADTRAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN

10/18/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 16, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ADTRAN, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ADTN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 28, 2019 through October 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of ADTRAN and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-adtn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 16, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

ADTRAN and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 9, 2019, post-market, the Company announced its preliminary 3Q2019 financial results, disclosing that “revenue this quarter has been significantly impacted by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and the continued slowdown in the spending at an international Tier 1 customer.”

On this news, the price of ADTRAN’s shares plummeted.

The case is Burbridge v. ADTRAN, Inc., 19-cv-09619.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
