ADTRAN : Townes Telecommunications Enhances Broadband Experience across Six-State Service Area with ADTRAN

Upgraded infrastructure and intelligent management tools redefine connectivity and customer experience for previously underserved homes and businesses

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation innovative fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced that, through its Enabling Communities, Connecting Lives program, Townes Telecommunications has selected ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform to better serve residential and business customers. Townes Telecommunications is deploying the multi-service ADTRAN TA5000 equipped with GPON and VDSL2 technology to enhance broadband services for all seven of the incumbent local exchange carriers that it operates across six states. In addition, Townes Telecommunications will utilize ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Insight software analytics solution to reduce operational costs, drive new service adoption and increase customer loyalty.

“Serving rural markets, we take great pride in delivering reliable and affordable connectivity solutions as our customers are our neighbors and community partners,” said Buster Brady, Director of Plant Operations at Townes Telecommunications. “As a local legacy provider, we listen to the needs of our customers and provide them with communications services that open the door to a world of possibilities for both work and play. ADTRAN was the ideal partner. Its unmatched expertise and broad product portfolio help us to serve 2,780 square miles with premium broadband services.”

The following ILECs and their communities will benefit from this upgrade:

Townes Telecommunications’ network upgrade will create the capacity to support a wide range of smart home, gaming and video streaming services. ADTRAN was able to help Townes Telecommunications streamline the network planning and deployment process by delivering the fiber and fiber extension products needed to build the best infrastructure based on the specific challenges and market opportunities each of its ILECs face. With Mosaic Subscriber Insight, part of ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Suite all-in-one subscriber insight and management software, Townes Telecommunications can manage each of these networks individually and as a unified whole from the access network all the way into the customer’s home or business. Townes Telecommunications will have access to subscriber behavior and usage data, the ability to identify broadband upsell opportunities and identify potential network interruptions to improve the overall customer broadband experience. This allows the service provider to proactively identify subscribers that are provisioned at a higher speed than what they are billed for, address network concerns, increase subscriber satisfaction and generate new revenue streams.

“ADTRAN is enabling service providers to answer the needs of their customers by delivering broadband to positively impact economies and quality of life in the communities they serve,” said Brian Efimetz, Regional Vice President of Service Provider Sales at ADTRAN. “The span of Townes Telecommunications’ network requires a variable approach and its deployment serves as a testament that our flexible range of solutions empowers all service providers, regardless of environment, technology or size, to build their networks to meet their subscribers’ needs without limitations.”

