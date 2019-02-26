ADTRAN : and Telefónica Showcase Open, Converged 10G Services at Mobile World Congress

ADTRAN,
Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open
networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced its
participation in Telefónica’s 10G PON demonstration at Mobile
World Congress in Barcelona. This will be Telefónica’s first
demonstration leveraging an SDN-Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA)
architecture, including a virtualized control plane, to deliver
converged residential, business and mobile backhaul services. ADTRAN
will supply its SDX 10G PON OLTs to aggregate multi-vendor ONTs as part
of the demonstration.
Subscribers demand premium services that are delivered rapidly and at a
low cost, and service providers will meet these expectations with
innovative and flexible networks that leverage the latest broadband
technologies and standards for open, multi-vendor environments.
Telefónica’s demo at Mobile World Congress is the next step in evolving
the operator’s global FTTH coverage of more than 30 million homes.
The network upgrade will improve bandwidth and enhance support for
business, residential triple play and mobile network services. ADTRAN
SD-Access 10G PON solutions will provide Telefónica with an open,
disaggregated network by utilizing virtualized access software from the Open
Networking Foundation (ONF). This capability enables multiple OLT
and ONU vendors to seamlessly interoperate in any environment and allows
Telefónica to more easily accelerate the deployment of programmable,
software-based service architectures.
“As an ONF partner, ADTRAN provides access solutions for the open
networking ecosystem so that service providers around the world can
streamline the creation and deployment of revenue-generating services,”
ADTRAN Americas CTO Robert Conger said. “Telefónica is leveraging
ADTRAN’s SD-Access portfolio with flexible 10G PON to support existing
FTTH subscribers while seamlessly providing a path to higher-bandwidth
services.”
Mobile World Congress takes place February 25-28, 2019, in Barcelona,
Spain. To learn more about the Telefónica 10G PON demo, stop by
Telefónica’s booth in Hall 3 Stand 3K31 or ADTRAN’s booth in Hall 1
Stand 1A60.
