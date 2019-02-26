Log in
ADTRAN, Inc.

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
My previous session
News 
News

ADTRAN : and Telefónica Showcase Open, Converged 10G Services at Mobile World Congress

02/26/2019 | 05:06am EST

Telefónica to demo key elements of the operator’s global FTTH coverage goal to evolve services to more than 30 million homes

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced its participation in Telefónica’s 10G PON demonstration at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This will be Telefónica’s first demonstration leveraging an SDN-Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) architecture, including a virtualized control plane, to deliver converged residential, business and mobile backhaul services. ADTRAN will supply its SDX 10G PON OLTs to aggregate multi-vendor ONTs as part of the demonstration.

Subscribers demand premium services that are delivered rapidly and at a low cost, and service providers will meet these expectations with innovative and flexible networks that leverage the latest broadband technologies and standards for open, multi-vendor environments. Telefónica’s demo at Mobile World Congress is the next step in evolving the operator’s global FTTH coverage of more than 30 million homes.

The network upgrade will improve bandwidth and enhance support for business, residential triple play and mobile network services. ADTRAN SD-Access 10G PON solutions will provide Telefónica with an open, disaggregated network by utilizing virtualized access software from the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). This capability enables multiple OLT and ONU vendors to seamlessly interoperate in any environment and allows Telefónica to more easily accelerate the deployment of programmable, software-based service architectures.

“As an ONF partner, ADTRAN provides access solutions for the open networking ecosystem so that service providers around the world can streamline the creation and deployment of revenue-generating services,” ADTRAN Americas CTO Robert Conger said. “Telefónica is leveraging ADTRAN’s SD-Access portfolio with flexible 10G PON to support existing FTTH subscribers while seamlessly providing a path to higher-bandwidth services.”

Mobile World Congress takes place February 25-28, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. To learn more about the Telefónica 10G PON demo, stop by Telefónica’s booth in Hall 3 Stand 3K31 or ADTRAN’s booth in Hall 1 Stand 1A60.

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
