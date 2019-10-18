Log in
ADTRAN, INC.

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report  
News 
News

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm

0
10/18/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) securities between February 28, 2019 and October 9, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 16, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 17, 2019, ADTRAN announced “preliminary” earnings for second quarter 2019 due to its ongoing assessment of its current and previously reported excess and obsolete inventory reserves (“E&O reserves”).

On this news, the company’s share price fell $3.69 per share, or over 23%, to close at $12.13 per share on July 18, 2019.

Then, on October 9, 2019, the company announced that its “revenue this quarter has been significantly impacted by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and the continued slowdown in the spending at an international Tier 1 customer.”

On this news, the company’s share price fell $2.10 per share, or over 19%, to close at $8.81 per share on October 10, 2019.

The complaint, filed October 17, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) that, as a result, the company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) that there would be a pause in shipments to the company’s Latin American customer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased ADTRAN securities during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the ADTRAN lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/adtn. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 526 M
EBIT 2019 -3,56 M
Net income 2019 -46,1 M
Finance 2019 194 M
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 -26,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 469 M
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,08  $
Last Close Price 9,81  $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
James Denson Wilson Senior Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Eduard Scheiterer Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.-8.66%469
CISCO SYSTEMS8.54%199 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.31.23%42 650
ERICSSON AB14.17%30 293
NOKIA OYJ-6.28%29 438
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS52.75%29 267
