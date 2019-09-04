Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on behalf of ADTRAN investors. Our investigation concerns whether ADTRAN has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 17, 2019, ADTRAN announced “preliminary” earnings for the second quarter of 2019 due to the company’s assessment of its current and previously reported E&O reserves. On this news, the price of ADTRAN declined by 23%, to close at $12.13 on July 18, 2019.

Then, on August 12, 2019, ADTRAN disclosed its inability to timely file its quarterly financial report with the SEC, admitting to material weaknesses in its internal controls, resulting in a misstatement of the Company’s previously reported E&O reserves.

