Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ADTRAN, Inc.    ADTN

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on behalf of ADTRAN investors. Our investigation concerns whether ADTRAN has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 17, 2019, ADTRAN announced “preliminary” earnings for the second quarter of 2019 due to the company’s assessment of its current and previously reported E&O reserves. On this news, the price of ADTRAN declined by 23%, to close at $12.13 on July 18, 2019.

Then, on August 12, 2019, ADTRAN disclosed its inability to timely file its quarterly financial report with the SEC, admitting to material weaknesses in its internal controls, resulting in a misstatement of the Company’s previously reported E&O reserves.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ADTRAN shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into ADTRAN, please go to https://bespc.com/ADTN. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADTRAN, INC.
10:01pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encou..
BU
08/30BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)
PR
08/28Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ADT..
BU
08/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, I..
BU
08/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRA..
BU
08/28ADTRAN : Powers Innovative Utility Application
BU
08/28BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encou..
BU
08/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. ..
BU
08/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, I..
BU
08/23BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encou..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 576 M
EBIT 2019 3,72 M
Net income 2019 7,98 M
Finance 2019 198 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 46,6x
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 483 M
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,50  $
Last Close Price 10,10  $
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Senior Vice President-Operations
Roger D. Shannon CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
James Denson Wilson Senior Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Eduard Scheiterer Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.-5.96%484
CISCO SYSTEMS7.32%199 054
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD29.51%41 491
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.25%29 568
NOKIA OYJ-11.60%27 297
ERICSSON AB-2.54%25 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group