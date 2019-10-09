Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ADTRAN, Inc.    ADTN

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ADTRAN, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADTRAN, Inc. (“ADTRAN” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ADTN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ADTRAN announced “preliminary” earnings for the second quarter of 2019 on July 17, 2019. This was due to the Company’s ongoing assessment of excess and obsolete inventory reserves (“E&O reserves”). On August 12, 2019, ADTRAN indicated that it would be incapable of filing its quarterly financial report with the SEC in a timely manner due to a material weakness related to E&O reserves.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADTRAN, INC.
12:48pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
11:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, I..
BU
10/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRA..
BU
10/02ADTRAN : Gives Voice to Small Businesses and Distributed Enterprises with ADTRAN..
BU
10/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
10/01ADTN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Secu..
BU
09/27ADTRAN, INC. : to Release Third Quarter Earnings on October 30, 2019
BU
09/24ADTRAN : Partners with Talkie Communications on 100% Fiber-Optic Network to Conn..
BU
09/20ADTRAN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/20ADTRAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 576 M
EBIT 2019 3,72 M
Net income 2019 7,98 M
Finance 2019 198 M
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 51,0x
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 528 M
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,67  $
Last Close Price 11,05  $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
James Denson Wilson Senior Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Eduard Scheiterer Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.2.89%528
CISCO SYSTEMS7.06%196 939
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.25.97%40 557
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.43%28 439
NOKIA OYJ-10.91%27 548
ERICSSON AB3.44%26 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group