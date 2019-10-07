Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ADTRAN, Inc.    ADTN

ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of ADTRAN, Inc.(“ADTRAN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADTN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 17, 2019, the Company announced “preliminary” earnings for second quarter 2019 due to its ongoing assessment of the reasonableness of its current and previously reported excess and obsolete inventory reserves (“E&O reserves”).

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.69 per share, over 23%, to close at $12.13 per share on July 18, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 12, 2019, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly financial report with the SEC. Moreover, the Company disclosed that certain material weaknesses in its internal control resulted in a misstatement of previously reported E&O reserves.

Then, on September 20, 2019, the Company filed its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019 with the SEC and disclosed a $0.8 million out-of-period adjustment, which increased its E&O reserves for the period.

If you purchased ADTRAN securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADTRAN, INC.
06:48pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRA..
BU
10/02ADTRAN : Gives Voice to Small Businesses and Distributed Enterprises with ADTRAN..
BU
10/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
10/01ADTN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Secu..
BU
09/27ADTRAN, INC. : to Release Third Quarter Earnings on October 30, 2019
BU
09/24ADTRAN : Partners with Talkie Communications on 100% Fiber-Optic Network to Conn..
BU
09/20ADTRAN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/20ADTRAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
09/11ADTRAN : 09/11/19 - ADTRAN Delivers the Gigabit Society Reality with XGS-PON Mar..
PU
09/11ADTRAN : Delivers the Gigabit Society Reality with 10G PON Market Leadership
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 576 M
EBIT 2019 3,72 M
Net income 2019 7,98 M
Finance 2019 198 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 52,2x
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 540 M
Chart ADTRAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,67  $
Last Close Price 11,30  $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Senior VP-Finance
James Denson Wilson Senior Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Eduard Scheiterer Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTRAN, INC.6.98%543
CISCO SYSTEMS9.67%209 760
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.24.25%39 978
NOKIA OYJ-12.02%28 469
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.22%28 383
ERICSSON AB-1.93%26 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group