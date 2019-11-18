Log in
ADTRAN, INC.

(ADTN)
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN

11/18/2019 | 11:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADTRAN, Inc. ("ADTRAN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADTN).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether ADTRAN and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On July 17, 2019, ADTRAN announced "preliminary" earnings for second quarter 2019 due to its ongoing assessment of the reasonableness of its current and previously reported excess and obsolete inventory reserves.  On this news, ADTRAN's stock price fell $3.69 per share, or more than 23%, to close at $12.13 per share on July 18, 2019.  Then, on October 9, 2019, ADTRAN announced that its "revenue this quarter has been significantly impacted by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and the continued slowdown in the spending at an international Tier 1 customer." 

On this news, ADTRAN's stock price fell $2.10 per share, or more than 19%, to close at $8.81 per share on October 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-adtran-inc---adtn-300960479.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
