Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 28, 2019 and October 9, 2019. ADTRAN is a networking and communications company that provides services which enable voice, data, video, and internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures.

If you suffered a loss as a result of ADTRAN's misconduct, click here.

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in February 2019, ADTRAN issued its 2018 Form 10-K, reporting total sales of $529.27 million and touting the Company's ability to maintain sufficient inventory levels. These financial results and the Company's ability to report excess and obsolete inventory reserves (”E&O reserves") were then reaffirmed in a Form 10-Q in May 2019. Despite these statements, on July 17, 2019, ADTRAN revealed in its second quarter 2019 earnings report that the Company was currently conducting an ongoing assessment of its current and previous E&O reserves. On August 12, 2019, ADTRAN disclosed that it was unable to timely file its quarterly financial report with the SEC due to a material weakness in the Company's internal control that resulted in a misstatement of its E&O reserves. Then, on October 9, 2019, ADTRAN announced that its revenue had been "significantly impacted" by a pause in shipments to a customer in Latin America. Following all these disclosures, ADTRAN's stock price fell 44% to close at $8.81 on October 10, 2019, and has yet to recover.

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:

Leo Kandinov

(800) 350-6003

lkandinov@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005442/en/