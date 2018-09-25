Log in
ADURO BIOTECH INC (ADRO)

ADURO BIOTECH INC (ADRO)
Aduro Biotech to Present at Two Investor Conferences in October

09/25/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) today announced that Stephen T. Isaacs, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Aduro, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 3:25pm Eastern Time
  • Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology in New York, NY on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 8:00am Eastern Time

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit Aduro's website at www.aduro.com

About Aduro
Aduro Biotech, Inc. is an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that are intended to transform the treatment of challenging diseases. Aduro's technology platforms, which are designed to harness the body's natural immune system, are being investigated in cancer indications and have the potential to expand into autoimmune and infectious diseases. Aduro's STING pathway activator platform is designed to activate the STING receptor in immune cells, which may result in a potent tumor-specific immune response. ADU-S100 (MIW815) is the first STING pathway activator compound to enter the clinic and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with ipilimumab and in a Phase 1b combination trial with spartalizumab (PDR001), an investigational anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. Aduro’s B-select monoclonal antibody platform, including BION-1301, an anti-APRIL antibody, is comprised of a number of immune modulating assets in research and development. Aduro's pLADD program is based on proprietary attenuated strains of Listeria that have been engineered to express tumor neoantigens that are specific to an individual patient’s tumor. Other Listeria strains for lung and prostate cancers are being advanced by a partner. Aduro is collaborating with leading global pharmaceutical companies to expand its products and technology platforms. For more information, please visit www.aduro.com.

Contact: Media Contact:
Jennifer Lew Aljanae Reynolds
Chief Financial Officer 510-809-2452
510-809-4816 press@aduro.com

Aduro Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
