Aduro Biotech to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

02/24/2020 | 04:16pm EST

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) today announced that Stephen T. Isaacs, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Aduro, is scheduled to present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET. 

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the investor section of Aduro's website at www.aduro.com. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Aduro’s website for 90 days.

About Aduro
Aduro Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that are designed to harness the body’s natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. Aduro’s product candidates in the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) and A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathways are being investigated in cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. ADU-S100 (MIW815), which potentially activates the intracellular STING receptor for a potent tumor-specific immune response, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab, an approved anti-PD-1 antibody, as a first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. BION-1301, a first-in-class humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that fully blocks APRIL binding to both the BCMA and TACI receptors, is being evaluated in IgA nephropathy. Aduro is collaborating with a number of leading global pharmaceutical companies to help expand and drive its product pipeline. For more information, please visit www.aduro.com.

Contact:
Noopur Liffick
510-809-2465
investors@aduro.com
press@aduro.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,5 M
EBIT 2019 -87,9 M
Net income 2019 -79,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,67x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,78x
Capi. / Sales2019 15,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 13,4x
Capitalization 294 M
Chart ADURO BIOTECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aduro BioTech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADURO BIOTECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,42  $
Last Close Price 3,65  $
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Isaacs Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William G. Kachioff Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrea van Elsas Chief Scientific Officer
Dimitry S. A. Nuyten Chief Medical Officer
Ross Haghighat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADURO BIOTECH, INC.209.32%294
GILEAD SCIENCES7.26%88 181
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.49%63 855
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.37%43 886
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.35%26 379
GENMAB A/S15.09%16 125
