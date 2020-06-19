Log in
AdUX : First Quarter 2020 Revenue

06/19/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Press release

2020 FIRST QUARTER REVENUE

Revenue Q1 2020 : 4,8M€ -8%

Growth in January and February but strong drop in activity in March

EBITDA Q1 2020 : -0,2M€ vs. -1,1M€ in Q1 2019

Levallois-Perret, May 28th, 2020, 7:00pm - AdUX group, a specialist in digital advertising and user experience (Code ISIN FR0012821890 - ADUX) released its revenue of the 1st quarter of the financial year 2020.

Activity1

In M€

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Var. %

Revenue

4,8

5,3

-8%

Group

Gross margin

2,2

2,3

-4%

EBITDA (1)

(0,2)

(1,1)

-

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 amounts to 4.8 million euros, compared to 5.3 million euros (-8%) in the first quarter of 2019. The momentum at the end of the year 2019, the activity increased in the first two months of the year before experiencing a sharp decline in March with the development of the health crisis and the start of confinement.

The gross margin has proportionally better resisted this unexpected drop in activity and the costs reduction and control policy which has proved its worth at the end of 2019 also made it possible to reduce the loss very significantly to -0.2 million euros of EBITDA compared to -1.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2019.

(1) Current operating income before allocations and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions.

Events & Perspectives

Since the start of the COVID 19 crisis, the company has used supporting measures for short-time working both in France and in other countries. Activity continued to fall sharply in April and May, but the trend appears to be improving for the month of June. The company has therefore taken the necessary measures to get through the drop in activity and the current economic crisis while pursuing its development strategy.

Next financial announcements

Half-year results

Wednesday the 29th of July, 2020 after closing of the stock market.

ABOUT ADUX

A pioneer of the sector, ADUX is a European specialist of digital advertising and user experience. With a presence in 6 European countries, it attained a turnover of 25 million of euros in 2019.

The company is listed in the Euronext Paris Compartment C and holds the "Innovative Company" label. This label offers, for a period of 3 years, the possibility for the FCPI to invest in the capital of ADUX, and for their subscribers to benefit from the corresponding tax benefits.

Code ISIN : FR 0012821890 / LEI : 969500IIE66C3CFB1K57 / Mnémo : ADUX

For more information, please visitwww.adux.com

Follow us on Twitter: @AdUX_France

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/adux_fr

This statement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the AdUX Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as on the date of publication of this statement, they are, by their very nature, subject to risk and uncertainty that can create a difference between the actual figures and those indicated in or inferred from these statements. The AdUX Group operates in a continually changing sector where new risk factors can emerge at any time.

Disclaimer

Adux SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 16:01:06 UTC
