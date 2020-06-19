AdUX : First Quarter 2020 Revenue

Press release

2020 FIRST QUARTER REVENUE

Revenue Q1 2020 : 4,8M€ -8%

Growth in January and February but strong drop in activity in March

EBITDA Q1 2020 : -0,2M€ vs. -1,1M€ in Q1 2019

Levallois-Perret, May 28th, 2020, 7:00pm - AdUX group, a specialist in digital advertising and user experience (Code ISIN FR0012821890 - ADUX) released its revenue of the 1st quarter of the financial year 2020.

In M€ Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % Revenue 4,8 5,3 -8% Group Gross margin 2,2 2,3 -4% EBITDA (1) (0,2) (1,1) -

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 amounts to 4.8 million euros, compared to 5.3 million euros (-8%) in the first quarter of 2019. The momentum at the end of the year 2019, the activity increased in the first two months of the year before experiencing a sharp decline in March with the development of the health crisis and the start of confinement.

The gross margin has proportionally better resisted this unexpected drop in activity and the costs reduction and control policy which has proved its worth at the end of 2019 also made it possible to reduce the loss very significantly to -0.2 million euros of EBITDA compared to -1.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2019.

(1) Current operating income before allocations and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions.

Events & Perspectives

Since the start of the COVID 19 crisis, the company has used supporting measures for short-time working both in France and in other countries. Activity continued to fall sharply in April and May, but the trend appears to be improving for the month of June. The company has therefore taken the necessary measures to get through the drop in activity and the current economic crisis while pursuing its development strategy.

Next financial announcements

Half-year results

Wednesday the 29th of July, 2020 after closing of the stock market.

