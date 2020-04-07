Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ADVA Optical Networking SE    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADVA Optical Networking : Bank Otkritie first financial company in Russia to harness 32G FC with ADVA FSP 3000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Compact DCI solution also features ADVA’s OpenFabric™ OTN cross-connect and ALM fiber monitoring technology

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Bank Otkritie has deployed its FSP 3000 to enable 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel as well as 40 and 100Gbit/s Ethernet services. One of Russia's largest commercial financial companies, Bank Otkritie is the first bank in the country to leverage Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology. Featuring the ADVA OpenFabric™ OTN cross-connect for enhanced availability, the data center interconnect (DCI) solution delivers a new level of capacity and reliability. Comprehensive, in-service assurance and rapid failure detection capabilities are provided by the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring system. ADVA’s Select partner, the IT solution specialist Zettaline, also played a key role in facilitating the project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005043/en/

ADVA's playing a key role in helping Bank Otkritie transport its mission-critical data (Photo: Business Wire)

ADVA's playing a key role in helping Bank Otkritie transport its mission-critical data (Photo: Business Wire)

“As one of Russia’s leading banks, it’s vital that we provide our customers with continuous access to their mission-critical financial data. That’s why the ADVA FSP 3000 combined with OpenFabric™ and ALM assurance technology is the ideal tool. It ensures comprehensive monitoring and testing for the highest network availability and service reliability,” said Andrey Ivashenko, VP and CIO, Bank Otkritie. “By supporting 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel, this new solution has taken our storage data transport to the next stage. And, with the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric™ aggregating lower-speed services onto high-speed wavelengths, we have the power to efficiently provide the data rates that our individual customers require.”

Built on the ADVA FSP 3000, a uniquely compact and efficient optical transport solution, Bank Otkritie’s new DCI network saves significantly on opex. The infrastructure delivers high-capacity Ethernet and Fibre Channel connectivity while consuming extremely low levels of power, helping Bank Otkritie to hit ambitious energy targets even as traffic continues to grow. Featuring ADVA’s OpenFabric™ OTN cross-connect, the new solution also offers ultimate flexibility, enabling services to be turned up remotely and easily. What’s more, the scalable modular design of the platform protects Bank Otkritie’s investment and empowers the company to plan for further expansion.

“Bank Otkritie’s new network provides a significant boost in terms of capacity and efficiency. With our FSP 3000 technology, it supports the most advanced low-latency Fibre Channel services, enabling the bank to maximize the performance of flash-enhanced storage in its data centers,” commented Andreas Jelinek, senior director, sales, Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, ADVA. “Robustness and reliability were key to this project. That’s why Bank Otkritie also selected our ALM solution. Specifically engineered to be a simple plug-and-play fiber assurance device, it provides continuous monitoring, enabling operators to know immediately if and where issues arise. This real-time data is key to supervising and assuring dark fiber services. And, in the event of any fiber issues, our FSP 3000 OpenFabric™ automatically discovers new paths, enhancing availability and quality of service.”

About ADVA
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
03:01aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Bank Otkritie first financial company in Russia to har..
BU
04/01ADVA : 's carrier-grade NOS for bare-metal switches succeeds in multi-vendor EAN..
BU
03/20ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
03/19ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Viettel rolls out nationwide 5G-ready timing solution ..
BU
03/12ADVA : unlocks network potential with spectrum as a service
BU
03/10ADVA : Commerzbank reiterates its Neutral rating
ZD
03/05ADVA : launches turnkey G.metro solution to tackle access network bottlenecks
BU
03/04ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
02/20ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA posts annual revenues of EUR 556.8 million for..
EQ
02/20ADVA : posts annual revenues of EUR 556.8 million for 2019
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 569 M
EBIT 2020 19,4 M
Net income 2020 9,90 M
Debt 2020 30,3 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,70  €
Last Close Price 4,88  €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE-35.72%285
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-13.62%166 709
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.43%37 035
ERICSSON AB-2.21%27 042
ZTE CORPORATION-1.99%25 633
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.56%22 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group