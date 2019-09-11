Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ADVA Optical Networking SE    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADVA Optical Networking : Russia's largest cloud service provider deploys ADVA FSP 3000 to answer fierce data growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:01am EDT

New solution boosts capacity, flexibility and efficiency of Inoventica’s network

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Inoventica has selected its FSP 3000 platform to meet soaring data demand from enterprise and carrier customers. Inoventica, one of Russia’s leading IT service providers and data center operators, will leverage the solution to boost the capacity of its backbone network to 100Gbit/s and beyond. The new fully redundant infrastructure leverages ADVA’s QuadFlex™ line card and OpenFabric™ cross-connect – two technologies optimized for efficiency and complete flexibility. ADVA’s Select partner, the IT solution specialist Zettaline is also playing a key role in facilitating the project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005024/en/

The FSP 3000 platform enables Inoventica to meet soaring data demand from enterprise and carrier customers (Photo: Business Wire)

The FSP 3000 platform enables Inoventica to meet soaring data demand from enterprise and carrier customers (Photo: Business Wire)

“ADVA’s technology enables us to take the next step with our infrastructure while also leveraging maximum value from our existing network. With this deployment, we can flexibly respond to soaring data requirements and help our customers to unleash their full potential,” said Vitaly Slizen, CEO, Inoventica. “The ADVA FSP 3000 delivers several key efficiencies from low latency to optimized bandwidth utilization. And the FSP 3000 OpenFabric™ empowers us to cost-effectively provide the data rates our customers need by aggregating 1Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s services onto 100Gbit/s wavelengths. Furthermore, its openness means we can reap the benefits of unlimited innovation cycles in the future.”

Designed for scalability and bandwidth optimization, the ADVA FSP 3000 ensures that Inoventica’s new infrastructure offers superb efficiency. It enables significant energy savings and, with its 1RU footprint, occupies very little rack space. Using ADVA FSP 3000 QuadFlex™ technology, the solution will transport 100Gbit/s data loads over distances stretching to 2,000km across the Moscow metropolitan area. By enabling greater spectral efficiency, QuadFlex™ delivers extended reach without any need for signal regeneration. Also key is the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric™, which creates a distributed architecture, enabling Inoventica to simply and efficiently aggregate lower-speed services.

“We’re proud that Russia’s largest cloud service provider has chosen to harness our technology and expertise. Together with our partner Zettaline, we’ve built a solution that efficiently expands Inoventica’s infrastructure and provides the tools it needs to address today’s key challenges,” commented Andreas Jelinek, senior director, sales, Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, ADVA. “The new fully redundant solution is protected, flexible and extremely cost-efficient. It also meets all of Inoventica’s density, security and energy requirements. Furthermore, thanks to the modular, scalable design of our FSP 3000 platform and the ongoing support of our team, Inoventica is free to plan an exciting roadmap for further development in the future.”

“This deployment is going to bring substantial benefits to a great number of Russian enterprises and we’re proud to be playing such a big part in helping Inoventica take this leap forward. Working closely with our friends at ADVA, we’ve created a transport system that squeezes maximum value from Inoventica’s existing resources while enabling the flexibility and capacity necessary for the 5G and IoT era,” said Alexander Hochmuth, shareholder representative, Zettaline Ltd. “As a team, ADVA and Zettaline provide both global knowledge and local expertise. Together, we’ve designed an open, disaggregated and completely future-proof solution that meets all of Inoventica’s needs and ambitions.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

About Inoventica

INOVENTICA Group of Companies is the first Russian IT-operator that has been implementing projects based on innovative ICT Infrastructure of international scale based on cloud computing technologies since 1999. Partners and clients of the INOVENTICA Group of Companies are more than 5 thousand B2C subscribers, more than 1000 corporate clients (B2B), 48 national and international telecom operators. www.invs.ru

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.advaoptical.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
03:01aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Russia's largest cloud service provider deploys ADVA F..
BU
09/05ADVA : introduces multi-layer cell site gateway to maximize 5G efficiency
BU
08/31ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/27ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : TPx selects ADVA for edge device innovation
BU
08/15ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
08/07ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
08/01ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
07/31ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Welcome Italia selects ADVA FSP 3000 for ultra-high-ca..
BU
07/25ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 133.2 million ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 544 M
EBIT 2019 19,0 M
Net income 2019 11,3 M
Debt 2019 68,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 313 M
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,60  €
Last Close Price 6,16  €
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE0.24%346
CISCO SYSTEMS13.57%206 236
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD32.53%42 800
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.93%28 593
NOKIA OYJ-9.84%28 152
ERICSSON AB-0.39%26 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group