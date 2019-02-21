DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts annual revenues of EUR 502 million for 2018



21.02.2019 / 06:57

* Annual revenues down 2.4% to EUR 502.0 million

* Pro forma operating income of EUR 23.3 million

(4.6% of revenues)

* Q1 2019 outlook: revenues EUR 124 - 134 million;

Pro forma operating income 0% - 4% of revenues



Munich, Germany. February 21, 2019. ADVA Optical Networking (ISIN: DE0005103006), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported financial results for Q4 and full year 2018 ended on December 31, 2018. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).



Q4 2018 financial summary*

(in thousands of EUR) Q4 Q4 Change Q3 Change 2018 2017 2018 Revenues 131,513 117,238 12.2% 126,178 4.2% Pro forma gross profit 48,665 42,465 14.6% 47,304 2.9% in % of revenues 37.0% 36.2% 0.8pp 37.5% -0.5pp Pro forma operating income 8,106 4,496 80.3% 6,776 19.6% in % of revenues 6.2% 3.8% 2.4pp 5.4% 0.8pp Operating income (loss) 6,332 2,294 176.0% 4,994 26.8% Net income 3,633 -948 n/a 3,908 -7.0% (in thousands of EUR) Dec. 31

2018 Dec. 31

2017 Change Sep. 30

2018 Change Cash and cash equivalents 62,652 58,376 7.3% 53,949 16.1% Net liquidity (+) / Net debt (-) -26,832 -38,185 29.7% -38,656 30.6%

Q4 2018 IFRS financial results

Revenues for Q4 2018 increased by 4.2% to EUR 131.5 million from EUR 126.2 million in Q3 2018 and increased by 12.2% from EUR 117.2 million in the same year-ago period. Revenues for Q4 2018 were within the guidance forecast the company provided on October 25, 2018 of between EUR 126 million and EUR 136 million.

Pro forma operating income for Q4 2018 was EUR 8.1 million (6.2% of revenues), compared to EUR 6.8 million (5.4% of revenues) in Q3 2018 and a pro forma operating income of EUR 4.5 million in the same year-ago period. Pro forma operating income for Q4 2018 was at the upper end of the company's guidance range of between 3% and 7% of revenues.

Operating income for Q4 2018 increased to EUR 6.3 million, compared to operating income of EUR 5.0 million reported for Q3 2018, and improved significantly from the operating income of EUR 2.3 million in the same year-ago period.

Net income for Q4 2018 was EUR 3.6 million, down from EUR 3.9 million in Q3 2018 and significantly improved in comparison to the same year-ago period net loss of EUR 0.9 million.

At quarter-end, the company's cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR 62.7 million, representing an increase of 16.1% compared to EUR 53.9 million in Q3 2018.

The company's net debt decreased by EUR 11.8 million to EUR 26.8 million from EUR 38.7 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Net working capital at quarter-end was EUR 120.5 million compared to EUR 131.0 million at the end of Q3 2018.



2018 annual summary*

(in thousands of EUR) 2018 2017 Change Revenues 501,981 514,471 -2.4% Pro forma gross profit 185,621 174,377 6.4% in % of revenues 37.0% 33.9% 3.1pp Pro forma operating income 23,266 19,522 19.2% in % of revenues 4.6% 3.8% 0.8pp Operating income (loss) 14,989 4,403 240.4% Net income 9,678 -4,228 n/a (in thousands of EUR) Dec. 31 2018 Dec. 31 2017 Change Cash and cash equivalents 62,652 58,376 7.3% Net liquidity (+) / Net debt (-) -26,832 -38,185 29.7%

For the full year 2018, revenues decreased by 2.4% to EUR 502.0 million from EUR 514.5 million in 2017. The decline is mainly attributable to the lower revenue base with one of the world's largest internet content providers (ICP) in North America, which could not be fully compensated in 2018. Nevertheless, revenues in the past financial year continuously increased over all quarters.

Albeit, revenues declined in 2018, pro forma gross profit increased by 6.4% from EUR 174.4 million in 2017 to EUR 185.6 million in 2018. This improvement resulted mainly from changes in the customer and product mix.

Pro forma operating income for 2018 was EUR 23.3 million (4.6% of revenues), compared to EUR 19.5 million

(3.8% of revenues) in 2017. Operating income for 2018 was EUR 15.0 million compared to EUR 4.4 million in 2017 and was increased significantly by EUR 10.6m. Operating income for 2018 was EUR 15.0 million compared to EUR 4.4 million in 2017 and was increased significantly by EUR 10.6 million.

In 2018, ADVA generated a net income of EUR 9.7 million, after a loss of EUR 4.2 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share in 2018 amounted to positive EUR 0.19 both compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of negative EUR 0.09 in 2017.



Management commentary

"We have steered a steady course in these turbulent times, remaining focused on our key goals to ensure both stability and continuity," said Uli Dopfer, CFO, ADVA. "In all four quarters of 2018, we were able to increase our revenues sequentially. Our profitability also developed in a positive direction. In addition to successfully developing existing customers, we have won important new projects in all regions. At the same time, consolidation in our industry has further reduced the number of competitors, further sharpening our profile as an innovative telecommunications supplier with a unique blend of innovation and customer focus."

"Digitization continues to transform networks and drive the investment focus towards us," commented Brian Protiva, CEO, ADVA. "The rapid development and rollout of artificial intelligence, edge computing solutions, IoT and 5G require a robust and scalable telecommunications infrastructure with greater optical transmission capacity, new models for providing communication services, and increasingly precise network synchronization. Our key investments address each of these issues and clearly underline the value of our acquisition strategy. From this solid base, we're creating new growth opportunities that we will capitalize on."



Q1 2019 financial outlook

For Q1 2019, ADVA expects revenues to be in the range of EUR 124 million and EUR 134 million and a pro forma operating income of between 0% and 4% of revenues.

ADVA performs quarterly reviews of expected business development with respect to all intangible assets, including capitalized development expenses. In case of adverse business prospects, these reviews may result in non-cash impairment charges in Q1 2019 and beyond, which are excluded from the above guidance.

The company will publish its financial results for Q1 2019 on April 18, 2019.



