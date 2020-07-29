ADVA Optical Networking SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/29/2020 | 06:00am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.07.2020 / 11:58
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Christoph
Last name(s):
Glingener
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE
b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0005103006
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares stemming from the exercise of a stock option that was granted to a manager as part of its remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
3.90 EUR
253500.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
3.90 EUR
253500.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-28; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
