ADVA Optical Networking SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/31/2020 | 05:25am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.07.2020 / 11:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Ulrich
|Last name(s):
|Dopfer
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005103006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of a stock option that was granted to a manager as part of its remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522)
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|5.15 EUR
|193125.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|5.15 EUR
|193125.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.advaoptical.com
|Sales 2020
|
561 M
666 M
666 M
|Net income 2020
|
14,4 M
17,1 M
17,1 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
55,4 M
65,7 M
65,7 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|25,0x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
351 M
414 M
417 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,67x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 879
|Free-Float
|99,2%
|
