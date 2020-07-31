Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ADVA Optical Networking SE    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADVA Optical Networking SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.07.2020 / 11:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Dopfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005103006

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of a stock option that was granted to a manager as part of its remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.15 EUR 193125.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.15 EUR 193125.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


31.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61649  31.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
05:25aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
07/29ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
07/24ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
07/23ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : 2020 6M Report
PU
07/23ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : posts final Q2 2020 financial results
EQ
07/23ADVA : posts final Q2 2020 financial results
BU
07/16ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Preliminary revenue and profitability development i..
BU
07/16ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Preliminary revenue and profitability development i..
EQ
07/14ADVA : teams up with OTN Systems to provide end-to-end industrial connectivity
BU
07/09ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : KCOM extends high-speed connectivity with ADVA's packe..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 561 M 666 M 666 M
Net income 2020 14,4 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2020 55,4 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 351 M 414 M 417 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 879
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,80 €
Last Close Price 7,00 €
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE-13.47%414
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.17%196 083
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.78%40 517
ERICSSON AB21.41%37 801
NOKIA OYJ9.45%23 889
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.62%23 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group