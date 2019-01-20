DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.01.2019

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: February 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 21, 2019 German: https://www.advaoptical.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements English: https://www.advaoptical.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019 German: https://www.advaoptical.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements English: https://www.advaoptical.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements

